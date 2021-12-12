We suggest you readWhatsApp is one of the applications of instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world. It is one of the best ways to keep in touch, either by messages, photos, videos, video calls, etc.

The advantages and functions that it has are many, one of them is the States, which the user can publish from his account, similar to Instagram stories, which are automatically deleted after 24 hours.

WhatsApp, we tell you how to download statuses of your contacts. Photo: Pixabay



How to download statuses

If in your case you are a fan of publishing statuses and seeing those of other people, whether family, friends or acquaintances, we will tell you how you can download them easily and simply, so that they are stored on your device, so take note.

The first thing you must do to be able to download the status of your contacts is to enter the folder or files on your phone and in the icon where the word “WhatsApp” is written. In this way you can locate the folder with multimedia files that bears that name.

Now you only have to activate the function so that the hidden files appear, so that one that bears the name of “Status” appears, where not only the photos of your WhatsApp contacts are stored, but also the videos of their status.

Ready, now all you have to do is locate the one you want and download it to have it on your phone. Just remember that you must do it within 24 hours, which is when the statuses are automatically deleted.

