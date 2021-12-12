WhatsApp, so you can schedule greeting messages

WhatsApp, one of the applications of instant messaging most used throughout the world, it is one of the preferred means of being in contact with other people, whether through messages, photos, video calls, voice notes, etc.

If you are one of those who send messages through this medium, either to congratulate on a birthday or anniversary, but it is difficult for you to remember dates, we tell you how you can schedule messages so that those days do not go unnoticed, so take note.

WhatsApp, so you can schedule congratulatory messages. Photo: Pixabay



How to schedule greeting messages

This option gives you the option of scheduling messages and reminders for a specific date to be sent to the contact of your choice. You just have to take into account that it is only available for Android, we tell you the steps you must follow.

The first thing you should do is download an application called SKEDit WhatsApp Scheduling App, which allows you to schedule and send messages automatically in a simple way. One of the advantages it has is that it is completely safe since you can find it available at Google Play.

Once you’ve downloaded it, follow these steps:

Open the SKEDit WhatsApp Scheduling App on your phone and give it the necessary permissions.

Select WhatsApp as the default application for SKEDit, as the connection method to schedule automatic messages.

A window should open in which you must schedule your automatic message specifying the day and time.

Select the WhatsApp contact or group that you want to receive the message.

Finally, write your message with a text of no more than 1,800 characters, the advantage is that you can attach audios, images, emojis and documents for your congratulations.

Ready, in this simple way you can schedule messages, either to congratulate someone on their birthday, anniversary, or whatever you decide. This way you will not have to be remembering dates and the application will do the work for you.

