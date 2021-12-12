One of the applications of instant messaging most used every day by millions of people is WhatsApp, either in the mobile or desktop version, is a good way to keep in touch anywhere in the world.

The tools It has many, but in the same way, some tricks that users can apply to hide certain functions have been discovered. On this occasion, we tell you how to hide the legend “writing” in chats.

WhatsApp, so you can hide the ‘writing’ in the chats. Photo: Pixabay



How to hide “typing” in chats

The first thing you should do is enter the chat where you want to send the message, then activate airplane mode on your phone, compose the message and then send it, even if you have put your cell phone in that mode.

When sending the message, a clock will appear instead of the famous check mark that indicates that it was sent, due to the airplane mode it is in. When you have written all the messages, leave WhatsApp and deactivate airplane mode.

In this way the message will be sent automatically and both popcorn will come out, indicating that what you wrote was sent. In case the other person reads it, they will turn blue as usual.

We suggest you read: How to scan a WhatsApp Web QR code if it does not load the chats

One of the advantages of this trick is that you do not need external applications or grant permissions to your account, which means that it will not affect the operation of WhatsApp, as it happens when you download an external app.

The disadvantage of installing external applications is that you put your personal data and your account in general at risk, in addition to the fact that it could be blocked if it is an app that is not allowed by WhatsApp.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp begins tests to send and receive cryptocurrencies

Ready, in this easy and simple way you can hide from your contacts that you are writing a message. You just have to follow a few simple steps to achieve it, you can apply this trick as many times as you want.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.