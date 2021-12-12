WhatsApp: So you can customize the notifications of your chats

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.12.2021 08:42:55





Surely you have ever wished know in detail who sent you a message by WhatsApp without having to see the screen of your smartphone, if your answer was yes, pay close attention because with this simple setup now you can customize your notifications with different tones for each chat.

How do you configure the tone of each WhatsApp chat?

To put a specific tone to each of the chat that we have in WhatsApp, the first thing you should do to confirm that you have the latest version available from the famous Meta app.

Then you will have to enter the App Y look up the conversation you want to customize your notifications, once inside you have to go to the area where they are three small vertical dots to display the menu.

Since I’m in the chat menu you must choose the option of ‘Customize notifications’ and then press the option ‘tone’. Right in this section is where you can customize how you want your phone to sound or vibrate every time that user sends you a message.

It should be noted that this option is available for both smartphones with Android or iOS, so don’t wait any longer and personalize each of your chats in WhatsApp.