WhatsApp plus 2022. How to download the original?

WhatsApp mods are at their best; so much so that today we can see a large number of these applications that promise to change our lives with social networks. Now, to enjoy the true benefits of these, you have to download the best: WhatsApp Plus.

What is WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is the improved version of the original app. Of all the mods, this is the most used and, therefore, the most talked about by users of the instant messaging application. Why?

This mod has been created by expert developers who found the solution for those who want get more WhatsApp features. For example, you can chat, send photos, videos, emojis and documents, just as you would with the official platform. However, you can also enjoy other functions that improve your user experience.

Useful Features of WhatsApp Plus

The popularity of WhatsApp Plus is mainly related to the additional functions it offers that allow the user to observe all those contacts that are “hidden”. But there are several features that you have available with this WhatsApp, for example:

Hide the “Online”, so you have more privacy in your application.

Choose who can call you.

See the statuses of your contacts, even if they have been deleted.

Hide the “writing”.

Customize your interface.

You have custom emojis available from the application.

That your contacts do not know when you have deleted a message. You can even delete a message that has already been read.

Excellent quality of the images you send.

Sending compressed videos, giving you the possibility to transfer files larger than the original WhatsApp.

Manage two WhatsApp accounts at the same time.

How to download WhatsApp Plus?

Just as there are WhatsApp mods, you should know that WhatsApp Plus has also been cloned. These applications claim to offer the same benefits, but they do not.

First you must uninstall the original WhatsApp application , so that there is no clash between the programs. The correct way is to go to Settings, application and click to uninstall WhatsApp. It is worth mentioning that this process may change according to the Smartphone you have.

, so that there is no clash between the programs. The correct way is to go to Settings, application and click to uninstall WhatsApp. It is worth mentioning that this process may change according to the Smartphone you have. Once you uninstall the application, it is time to install WhatsApp Plus, the original:

Download APK v12. But before installing it, you must go to Settings, Security, and locate the option “Unknown sources”, where you must enable it so that you do not have problems in the download and installation process of WhatsApp Plus.

Now, it is time to download and install and enjoy the benefits of the best WhatsApp mod.

WhatsApp Plus or original WhatsApp

At the time of choose a WhatsApp, you have to consider the additional functions that the Plus version offers you, compared to the original version. But don’t worry, you don’t have to fear, because these mods are virus and malware free. Your phone is fully protected, and at the same time you will enjoy advantages that the first version will not be able to give you.

One of the functions that this promises WhatsApp mod for next year, is that you can migrate all your conversations to the mod. This is undoubtedly an advantage that you should not miss. You can have all the information in your mod, without any problem.

Remember that the Plus version of WhatsApp It is designed to improve the user experience. That is why you can change the style and font, making it more attractive and unique. And the best thing is that no one will know that you have this version because it behaves just like the original WhatsApp 2022 application.

With all this, it is shown that mods are positioning themselves as an excellent download option for users. How easy it is, together with all the benefits it offers, makes it your best alternative to enjoy instant messaging. In this 2022, download mod WhatsApp Plus It will bring you the best of the world of applications and communications, do not miss out on your app, and change your lifestyle by having the Plus version on your phone.