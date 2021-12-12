WhatsApp icon: how to change it and put a Christmas hat on it

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.12.2021 10:02:45





There is no doubt that the application of WhatsApp every time it continues to add more followers, because makes communication too easy between people, coupled with the fact that is constantly being updated, which allows its users to have more options when using the app.

Given this, the application has not been left behind and has provided its users with facilities to put the application very Christmas style, since now you can put a hat on the WhatsApp icon so that there too enjoy these holidays.

However, before explaining how to put the Christmas hat to the WhatsApp icon, it is important that you know that at the moment this option only available for Android devices, so if you have ios for the moment you will not be able to enjoy this option.

How to put the Christmas hat on the WhatsApp icon?

The first step is to customize the icon WhatsApp, for this you must go in your browser to Google and look for one WhatsApp image with Christmas hat; here, it is very important that the image is in PNG format, that is, the application logo should only stand out with the decoration and it must have a transparent background.

Once you have chosen the image, download it; later, you must download a app called Nova Launcher. Later you must open the app and accept the customization of your phone, there you must press and hold the WhatsApp icon until the “Edit” option appears.

Right at that moment, the application will allow you to modify the icon by opening your gallery and choosing the image that you previously downloaded in PNG format. When clicking on save changes, the icon WhatsApp it will have changed and will go into Christmas mode.