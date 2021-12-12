WhatsApp 2022: new FUNCTION will notify you if someone took a screenshot of your conversation

WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application worldwide and therefore announced a new FUNCTION so that your users have the security of knowing if one of their contacts took a screenshot of their conversation.

Although the company META, owned by WhatsApp has not yet announced the new update, it is said that it is close to adding a third ‘blue popcorn‘.

As you know, the gray dove; the first one displayed when sending a text message indicates that the message has already been sent. The two popcorn, that the message was read and now, one third popcorn it will tell you when someone takes a screenshot of your conversation.

Although it is not yet official, the rumors of the arrival of a third blue dove are beginning to excite several users of the most famous instant messaging application worldwide.

Currently, with the updates that WhatsApp has, it is not possible to know if a contact is taking screenshots of your chats to share them with someone else.

How will the third little blue dove protect you?

It is very common that some of your messages and private conversations with certain contacts end up “leaking” to other accounts or other people WITHOUT your authorization, therefore, WhatsApp, in an attempt to protect the private data of all its users, wants to implement the function of the “third blue popcorn”, so that if any information is published or filtered, you know with complete certainty who of your contacts sent it to others, and take action on the matter.

It is said that this new UPDATE will be available from next 2022, what do you think? You like? Do you think you will feel more secure in your conversations with other contacts?

