What to see today on TV? Sunday, December 12, 2021 | TV

18.15 / TCM

‘Once upon a Time in America’

Once Upon a Time in America. USA, 1984 (220 minutes). Director: Sergio Leone. Cast: Robert de Niro, James Woods.

Leone’s most ambitious film is an emotional reflection on the unappealable of the passage of time. An epic tale and a tribute to the gangster genre, covered by images of slow and methodical rhythm, about the lives of two friends facing the law, the streets and, ultimately, life.

19.45 / Movistar Drama

‘The piano’

USA, 1993 (115 minutes). Director: Jane Campion. Cast: Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill, Anna Paquin.

At the end of the 19th century, Ada, a widowed woman, travels to New Zealand to get married in an arranged marriage. Ada is mute, but communicates with her young daughter through a piano. Jane Campion creates a memorable work and dives with her camera in the conflict that will arise when Ada interacts with a Maori in whom she finds a reflection of her sensitivity. The piano is a film of exacerbated lyricism and unprecedented visual strength, with clear psychoanalytic overtones, sustained by an overwhelming interpretive work by Holly Hunter, who expresses with her gaze what many actors would not be able to convey even with a whole repertoire of grimaces.

21.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Real Madrid host Atlético de Madrid

The Madrid derby takes place tonight at the Santiago Bernabéu. A duel that the madridistas face as leaders in the table after accumulating six victories in the league competition. For their part, the Atléticos go to the duel as fourth classified and after experiencing a magical night in the Champions League against Porto. Movistar La Liga broadcasts the duel and will also offer Villarreal-Rayo (14.00), Osasuna-Barcelona (16.15) and Betis-Real Sociedad (18.30).

21.25 / The Sixth

Gonzo interviews María Galiana in ‘Saved’

María Galiana feels trapped in the role of Herminia, the grandmother of Spain, but what she really wants is to be Lady Macbeth. Although if there is something that she always wanted to be, it is a teacher. These are some of the feelings that the actress addresses in Saved, interviewed by Gonzo. Galiana has always claimed the importance of public education and will tell how the same year she retired from teaching, at 65, she won a Goya for Solas.

21.30 / The 2

The furious rock of Ilegales

The documentary My life among the ants: the trajectory of Illegal, that today emits Essential, reviews the career of this key group in Spanish rock. A work that accompanies Jorge Martínez, leader of the band, in a look back that combines reality and legend that runs through the creative impulse of the Asturian group since its inception, simultaneously breaking down the social and political reality of Asturias after the transition.

22.00 / Antenna 3

Semifinal of ‘La Voz’

An exciting night is anticipated in The voice. In this installment, the semifinal of the contest, the four finalists will be known, who will be the most voted participants by the spectators. Among the performances of the I have not, Bisbal will sing with Fonsi’s team, María José Llergo with Alborán’s team, Greeicy with Alejandro Sanz’s and Beret with Malú’s. Later, as the public is the decisive voter, it could happen that two members of the same team go to the final.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘Sleepy Hollow’

USA, 1999 (97 minutes). Director: Tim Burton. Cast: Christina Ricci, Johnny Depp, Miranda Richardson.

After the priceless Ed wood and the hooligan Mars attacks! the great Tim Burton pounced on the legend created by Washington Irving. In his hands, the tale of the terrifying Headless Horseman took the form of an outrageous gothic tale, shrouded in misty and gloomy images, embellished by a detective subplot and furious bursts of black humor.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘Where were you then?’ remember the year 2019

Ana Pastor recalls the most outstanding events of 2019 in the penultimate installment of Where were you then? A year that was marked by the departure of the remains of the dictator Francisco Franco from the Valley of the Fallen. Or by the fact that the Supreme Court sat on the bench the independence leaders who had led the challenge to the State on October 1, 2017. Also, among other events, for the victory of Spain in the Basketball World Cup.

23.30 / COSMO

Second season of ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Graham Norton returns, the master of ceremonies capable of creating a set where the stars of film, television and music are delighted to attend. The Irish comedian premieres the second season of his show The Graham Norton Show, On this occasion, stars such as Daniel Craig, Andie MacDowell, Chris Martin and Elton John will attend.

24.00 / Movistar Classics

‘My uncle’

Mon oncle. France, 1958 (110 minutes). Director: Jacques Tati. Interpreters .: Jacques Tati, Jean-Pierre Zola.

Jacques Tati made six films in his entire career. It did not take more for his work to remain as a monument to cinema. True to his method, in My uncle makes present the absurdity of everyday reality in dazzling sequences, such as the anthropomorphic building whose windows become eyes, or the one that shows him struggling with a kitchen with an apparent life of its own. Tati’s cinema seems simple, but the apparent simplicity is the property of geniuses. Geniuses like Tati, who always believed in silent gags and images alone as a source of comedy.

0.30 / The 2

‘White elephant’

Argentina, 2012 (106 minutes). Director: Pablo Trapero. Performers: Ricardo Darín, Martina Gusman, Jérémie Renier.

From movies like Crane world Y The Buenos Aires, Pablo Trapero’s committed and visceral cinema has grown to peaks like Carancho. Or like this fierce story that follows the work of two Quixotes in their fight for the underprivileged in a neighborhood of Buenos Aires. High-rise cinema enhanced by the presence of Ricardo Darín.

