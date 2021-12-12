What is known about the arrival of Diego Valdés to CDMX to sign with America

Club América could announce Diego Valdés as its next reinforcement (Photo: Mario Guzmán / EFE)

The Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament still does not know its current champion, but the teams are already preparing their movements for the start of the next campaign. At America club, after being eliminated in the quarterfinal phase at the hands of the National University Pumas, they plan to reinforce the squad with decisive players, among whom is Diego Valdes. The Chilean player arrived on the morning of this Saturday, December 11, at the Mexico City International Airport.

As documented in a video released through the journalist’s Twitter account Gibran araige, the benchmark of the Santos Laguna Club arrived at the Capital Airport to fine-tune his final details and sign the contract that would link him to the league’s winningest team for the next few seasons. “The Chilean arrived this Saturday morning at CDMX to carry out their medical examinations and later sign their contract with the Eagles”, it reads in the account of @GibranAraige.

The development director of the Águilas, Diego Ramírez, was the one who received and went with Valdés to the Coapa facilities. In that place, He had a talk with the Technical Corps, headed by Santiago Solari, where he was informed about the project for the following season. The new booster was reportedly said satisfied with the conditions and his new challenge.

Diego Valdés has been one of the most outstanding players of the Santos Laguna Club (Photo: Andrés Herrera / EFE)

In that sense, throughout this Saturday he will be carrying out the corresponding medical tests to continue with the negotiation. In case the result is positive, Valdés will sign his contract and will become the new Águilas del América midfielder for at least two seasons. every time you have the possibility of renewing your contract for one more year, depending on ESPN. The figure for the salary he will receive in America has not been released.

The 27-year-old South American midfielder has been one of Club Santos Laguna’s main references in recent seasons. Nevertheless, the departure of Guillermo Almada of the bench would have facilitated the conditions for the directive negotiate his departure from the campus. In the most recent semester played 15 games, 13 as a starter, and scored five goals total.

In this way, Diego Valdés will leave the institution after registering a successful stay for two and a half years. During this period and throughout 80 games played, he achieved score 17 times, although his natural position has placed him as a recuperator of the ball and generator of decisive offensive plays. Also has good hitting technique, which has led him to score goals from medium distance, both from set pieces and on the move.

Thanks to his good performance, he was part of the team that represented Liga MX in the match against the best exponents of the MLS (Photo: Robert Hanashiro / REUTERS)

Before arriving at the Santos Laguna Club, played for the defunct team of Monarcas Morelia for a semester. With this institution he learned about Mexican soccer and played 19 League and Cup matches. With the Michoacanos he only managed to score on a couple of occasions, although his qualities were enough for the Laguneros to show interest in adding it to your campus.

His debut in professional football was with him Audax Italiano from his native country, during the 2012 season. Since then, and over four seasons, he began to stand out for his broad reading of offensive plays, as well as field vision. At present, it has been Required in his national team to play the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to the portal specialized in transfers Transfermarkt, its current value is EUR 6 million, although his arrival at Club América and a possible call for the Qatar World Cup 2022 could be favorable to increase it and attract the eyes of foreign clubs.

