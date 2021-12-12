What is dyslexia, the disease that Bella Thorne and Steven Spielberg suffer from

The actress suffers from dyslexia. She taught herself to read and count. Photo: Instagram

Bella Thorne and Steven Spielberg are two celebrities who suffer from dyslexia. The actress and the director have shared their experiences around this disease.

In the case of the artist, according to E! News, The Disney star overcame several obstacles in relation to this disease. The artist learned to read and count on her own. In an interview with ‘Chicks in the office’, Thorne said “I never learned to read. I learned to read by reading scripts ”.

For his part, the famous filmmaker revealed that he suffered from dyslexia in an interview with Quinn Bradlee. SAccording to Spiellberg, since he was a child he has had learning problems and it took him two more years to learn to read than the rest of his classmates. However, he emphasizes that he learned to deal with it. “I never felt like a victim. The movies really helped me. They freed me from shame, from guilt. Making movies was my great escape route, ”said the director.

In an interview with Cromos Magazine, the speech therapist from the Manuela Beltrán University, Karen Preciado, told us more about dyslexia, how to identify it, what the symptoms are and what the treatment is.

1. What is dyslexia?

Karen Preciado (KP): “Dyslexia is defined as a specific problem of learning to read and write, of a persistent and specific nature. That is to say, they are not people with other cognitive or physical deficiencies or difficulties. They are people of average intelligence, who have difficulties in tasks related to reading and writing”.

2. What are the symptoms?

KP: “There can be many, among the most common are:

-Difficulty writing and recognizing letters / graphs (the alphabet).

-Naming letters (all or some).

-Read fluently, so the reading is segmented, meaningless.

-Recite rhymes with ease.

-Difficulty in phonological awareness (identification of sounds).

-Reading with omission, substitution, inversion, addition of letters.

-Difficulty for visual monitoring in reading.

-Difficulty to decode the information ”.

3. How is this disease treated?

KP: “It consists initially of the diagnosis through the use and implementation of various tests: visual, auditory, neurological, psychological analysis, reading – writing – calculation tests. Later, the person is referred to speech therapy and occupational therapy mainly.

There they work in cre-create strategies and skills that help the subject to improve some specific difficulties of dyslexia, as well as attentional. It also works to find possible learning alternatives focused on pedagogical, self-knowledge, use of technology, among others, for difficulties that persist throughout life.

Similarly, the ideal is to support the family and school nucleus, so that education and learning are approached in the same way in all areas where the person is involved. It is important to note that the earlier dyslexia is detected, the treatment will have a greater positive impact on the life of the subject.

It may require the constant support of a ‘tutor’, depending on the age of the person and even a personalized education plan, which is coordinated with the school directly ”.

4. Is having dyslexia an obstacle to education?

KP: “Dyslexia is identified as the most common learning disorder or difficulty, at least in school age. Although it does not imply a cognitive deficit – physical or psychiatric, If it is not identified and treated in time, it can be an obstacle for the subject to acquire knowledge in the traditional way. We must bear in mind that dyslexia is not compatible with our current educational system ”.

5. What are your recommendations?

KP: “Recommendations vary depending on the age of the person with dyslexia. If it is a minor of school age, it is addressed to their parents, so that they insist on the treatment, carry out the accompaniment and activities given by the professionals, read aloud to children, develop their body skills, play is always the best choice.

If you are an adult, the ideal is to start treatment as soon as possible. Discipline and persistence in basic tasks are essential, the use of technology as support in reading and writing tasks, today is a plus.

Family support will always be the best formula ”.