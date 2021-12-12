What happens if a gold, silver or platinum coin is pierced

Gold coins. Infobae

The care of the coins will always be important both for anyone as long as it has validity and circulation, as well as for lovers of the numismatics, which studies and is based on the collection of objects such as paper money, medals or coins.

However, what will happen if a coin is pierced? According to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), those who wish to punch your coins or mark them, They may be entitled to an economic sanction or even be punished with up to five years in prison.

And it is that according to the Federal Penal Code, a sanction of up to 12 years in prison or 500 days of fine may be applied to anyone who is discovered by the authority altering a copy and putting it into circulation of gold, silver or platinum.

Silver coins. Infobae

How to know when a coin or bill is altered?

* When the content of gold, silver, palladium or platinum is decreased.

* By filing, trimming or diluting it in acid or any other medium.

* In the case of paper money, when forming a copy by joining two or more pieces of different banknotes.

In this way, people piercing or tampering with a gold, silver, or platinum coin could be subject to your fine up to 44,800 pesos.

Although it is necessary to detail that, there will be no penalty for people who modify or pierce their coins as long as they do not contain a precious metal in its composition.

Old coins. Infobae

How to take care of your old coins?

On the other hand, for a good care of the pieces, it is advisable to go to a numismatics store. However, if it is done at home, the ideal is not to rub with any material that could damage the coin. They can be brushed with some kind of special towel and gently.

Tips for cleaning

* Use alcohol and salt.

-The first step is to mix the two ingredients.

-One tip is that for every glass and a half of alcohol used, three tablespoons of salt should be integrated.

-Then the coins will be placed at the bottom, to let them rest for at least three days, once they are removed, they can be cleaned with a piece of cotton or absorbent paper.

* Warm water, neutral liquid soap and olive oil.

-In this case the metals should be separated in a large container to prevent them from joining each other.

-They will have to be left to rest for at least 30 minutes.

-If the stain does not come out, you can immerse it for 15 more minutes in olive oil.

-When removing them, they can be dried with a piece of absorbent paper or cloth and gently brushed if necessary.

Vinegar

-Rinse the piece with cold water without rubbing.

-Place them in a tub with vinegar and hot water (same amounts).

-Prevent the coins from coming together or sticking.

-Let them rest for at least 30 minutes.

-When they are removed, they will be rinsed again with cold water and dried with absorbent paper.

Clean or not, a wide variety of coins and bills are offered online every day, with prices ranging from the most accessible to the unimaginable, such is the case of some coins of 20 pesos, as well as the most current ones that are sold online at stratospheric costs.

Another case is that of a coin with an original value of 1 peso, which was put into circulation between the 70s and 80s. According to Banxico, it is a piece of the AA family, which began its withdrawal process. in 1992. It is currently demonetized so they are not valid to carry out transactions.

KEEP READING

The seven unusual currencies that are priced between 35,000 and up to 90,000 pesos online

How to know if your old coins could leave you a fortune

This is the new commemorative coin of 20 pesos that is quoted up to 35,000 pesos online