West Side Story: Uribe DJ interview with Steven Spielberg – Film and TV – Culture

West Side Story is the latest film from the award-winning American director Steven spielberg, one of the cinema icons that defined the popular culture of the 20th century and part of the 21st century.

Spielberg, along with Rachel zegler, the protagonist of the film and a Colombian family, tell us a little about this film and its relationship with our country.

They also talk about what this story represents, six decades after its first premiere as a musical in Broadway, for this very divided society in which we live.

Three words I never thought to say in my life: ‘Hello, Mr. Spielberg’

Steven spielberg: Oh. I’m here. Here we are!

I imagine this happens to him all the time, but for me it is important to tell him face to face: thank you! You are the reason why I love cinema.

Steven spielberg: Oh. Many thanks.

I saw ‘ET’ in a theater as a child and it changed my life forever. And I know you saw ‘West Side Story’ when you were a kid and it changed your life too

Steven spielberg: Yes. It changed my life completely because (the album taken from the musical) was the first piece of popular music, that did not come from the radio, that my mother and father allowed to be heard at home. This, in part, because my mom was a country music and concert pianist. So we only had classical music records playing in the house or only classical music was played in our living room, with my mother on the piano and her friends on the viola and violin. So that was the first piece of popular music that I could hear. I was ten years old when I devoured the original album of the Broadway musical and I have not forgotten it. It is my favorite musical.

The film is dedicated to his father, who unfortunately did not get to see it. What would he have liked the most about this version?

Steven spielberg: I know my father would have liked to see this movie very much. He knew the 1961 film perfectly and also had the opportunity in his life to see many theatrical productions of West Side Story in different parts of the world. I think there are two things that you would have liked. The first is the youth of the cast. The fact that these guys do look like boys and don’t look like adults trying to pass for boys, as has happened in some adaptations. Surely you would also have liked to see how the order of certain songs was changed, to put the happy moments before the conflict first. I knew my father very well and that’s why I’m sure he would have noticed and appreciated those little details in this version.

Rachel, congratulations on your first starring movie. I know you have a big connection with Colombia

Rachel zegler: Yes. My family is from Barranquilla. From Barranquilla, like Shakira or like Nina García, the editor-in-chief of Elle magazine, which I found out recently. (Laughs looking at Spielberg).

Steven spielberg: Oh. I did not know that.

Rachel zegler: Yes. Very strong ties with Colombia.

I found out he broke the ice with Steven Spielberg thanks to a very famous soda from Colombia

(Zegler speaks to Spielberg) Yes. Do you remember that apple soda I used to give you?

Steven spielberg: Clear. How can I forget her, she was very good.

Rachel zegler: Okay. It was soda from Colombia and he loved it.

Steven spielberg: And her mom kept taking her to the recording set. She would go anywhere we were filming. She didn’t care if I was in the middle of a scene or balancing some detail with the crew or with the actors, she would pass it on to me and I would take it all.

Rachel zegler: It was that and the chicken rice! My mom made him rice with Colombian chicken.

Steven spielberg: A wonderful chicken rice.

Rachel, how difficult was the casting process? Because this is a dream come true for any actor or actress

All you need to be a good actor is to know how to be yourself in a movie.

Yes. It is a dream come true and it was a delayed process: it lasted about a year. I submitted my first audition. The worst I’ve ever seen in my life. I don’t know what Steven saw in it. (Serie).

Steven spielberg: I saw enough.

Rachel zegler: From January 25 to January 9. It was almost 365 full days. And it was an incredible process because I learned so much. I fell in love with the idea of ​​being on screen from my first test, which was like seven months after starting this whole process. I knew I wanted to work on this movie more than anything, but even so, every time I left the room where the auditions were being held, I thought, ‘If this is the last time I get to talk to Steven Spielberg or perform in front of him And to her team of incredible people, she would already be the happiest girl in the world, ‘no matter what happens next. The experience alone was a wonderful learning experience. And then finally being able to make the movie was an honor that I will never forget.

Mr. Spielberg. What did you see in Rachel to cast her as Mary in this movie?

It was that thing that doesn’t really have any words that were invented in Spanish or English. The French call it the je ne sais quoi (a ‘I don’t know what’), which means you can’t really explain it. But for me, in terms of my instincts and my intuition, she was my Juliet. Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is the story on which the musical is based, in part West side story. And I saw her as Juliet … That was what I was looking for. She had an exceptional singing voice, her vocal range was extraordinary, but I didn’t know what she was like when she acted. So the next phase of the auditions was not singing, but acting. She is a very intuitive person. She is in total connection with herself and with the character.

What does it take to be a good actor?

Steven spielberg: All you need to be a good actor is to know how to be yourself in a movie. Later, when you get older, you can make characters, put on wigs, different clothes or change your accent. You can do that without problem. But when you are young, you need to be yourself and you need to convince me that you are still you, even if you are playing a different character. And Rachel completely convinced me

Mr. Spielberg, what made you decide that this was the perfect time to finally make this movie?

Steven spielberg: I don’t want to sound pretentious, because I didn’t make this movie thinking that it was some kind of quick cure for the problems we are suffering in this highly divided society. But I did feel that the messages from 1957 were relevant and applicable to 2020, which was when the movie was going to be released. As we all know, it was delayed for a year due to covid and now, in 2021, the problems have not abated. On the contrary, they have become more acute. So I think this story does speak a lot about what we live as a society today.

* ‘Disc jockey’ and ‘podcaster’ by La X. You can listen to it from Monday to Friday in the program ‘One2Five’ from 1 to 5 pm on 103.9 FM in Bogotá and through the website laxmasmusica.com.