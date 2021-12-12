We know the plot of Sonic Frontiers, which is run by Ian Flynn – Nintenderos

Again, we bring a message that has been published recently and relates to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog planned for the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Sonic frontiers.

Apparently, this published post allows us to know details of the plot of the game, which is in charge of Ian Flynn. You may know him as the man behind Archie Comics’ Sonic the Hedgehog series, IDW Publishing’s Sonic the Hedgehog comic series, and the Sonic Boom television series.

You can take a look for yourself right below:

In Sonic Frontiers, Sonic’s old enemy, Dr. Eggman, discovers ancient technology on the Starfall Islands and installs his artificial intelligence program SAGE to hack and take over. But this technology is more than you realize, and the unintended consequences come immediately. Sonic must race against time to discover the truth, save his friends, and maybe even save himself at the same time.

