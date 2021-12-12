Was Spielberg’s movie Catch Me If You Can Based on a Lie?

Although it is not as famous as any of the Indiana Jones movies, Jurassic park or Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can is without a doubt one of the best Steven Spielberg films (don’t miss our list of 20 Steven Spielberg films that have marked a generation). In fact, it’s rated Spielberg’s fourth best movie on Rotten Tomatoes, above any of his other movies we’ve mentioned here.

Leonardo DiCaprio (since we are talking about Leo, we recommend our article on his best films) plays the real life con artist Frank Abagnale Jr., who during the 60s and 70s cashed more than 2 million dollars in fake checks and made pass as a doctor, lawyer, university professor and pilot of the Pan American airline. According to Abagnale’s own story, he started swindling at age 15 and was hunted throughout his teens by the FBI. Our admired Tom Hank (come on, we know you’re looking forward to it, read our ranking of his best films) plays the fictional agent Carl Hanratty, loosely based on Joseph Shea, who was a friend of Abagnale). The film also shows Abagnale escaping from the FBI twice: once from a plane when he was on the runway at JFK airport and again from a detention center in Atlanta.

It is an incredible story. But a new book by journalist Alan C. Logan says Abagnale’s version – and the film’s narration – could be his biggest scam.

Using public records and interviews, Logan sketches a very different story in The Greatest Hoax on Earth: Catching Truth, While We Can.

“What really happened was that, dressed as a TWA (Trans World Airlines) pilot, something he only did for a few weeks, Abagnale befriended a flight attendant named Paula Parks,” Logan told The Pulse, WHYY’s podcast. . “He followed her all over the East Coast, identified her work schedule through deceptive means, and essentially harassed the woman.”

This is far from the sexy and charming, almost Bond-like version that we see in Catch Me If You Can.

“So Abagnale’s narrative that between the ages of 16 and 20 he was on the run, being pursued across the United States and even internationally by the FBI, is completely fictitious,” Logan told The Pulse. “The public records obtained by me show that he was confined for the most part in jail during those years.”

Logan says that Abagnale started making up the version of the story we see in Catch Me If You Can after appearing on the show To Tell The Truth in 1977 (there is even a recreation of this episode in the movie). This led to multiple television appearances, speaking engagements, publishing a blockbuster book, and of course the Spielberg movie.

But hey, maybe he fooled us all for almost half a century into thinking he was the best scammer in the world is Abagnale’s biggest scam.

