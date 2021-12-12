Was Katy Perry to blame for leaking photo of Jennifer Lopez making out with Ben Affleck?

For a few days there has been a photograph that has become famous and that has turned the whole world upside down, the image in which you see Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez kissing, however, everyone has wanted to know who leaked her, an answer that will be known until now.

Through her Instagram account, the singer Katy Perry he presumed that he was in Venice, Italy, with Orlando Bloom And your daughter Daisy Dove, only 10 months old, but inadvertently a photograph was leaked in which the singer and actor appear in the background while kissing each other on the lips.

However, the photograph has received many comments and even the singer’s own followers assure that it was not a mistake, because in the image it is seen that they used a lot of zoom to capture the moment, so the image was taken intentionally and not by accident as he said Perry.

“Me seeing how Katy put the photo of JLo and Ben kissing”, “I did not understand, did the finger go off?”, “He was wrong, ajshajsajs what a bear!”, “OMG the photo of Bennifer”, are some of the messages that are read after the singer’s publication.

Although at this point the followers of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are not interested, because the important thing was to know that 17 years after their engagement ended, they relived the relationship again.

With this action, again, Katy Perry It has given a lot to talk about, although the photographs of their vacations were forgotten, because they were eclipsed by the one of the famous kiss.

