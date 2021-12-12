Violations for crimes against public health in a pandemic

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

During the Covid-19 pandemic have been detected 35 offenses in Spain for crimes against public health, as transferred by the Ministry of the Interior to Medical Writing. Specifically, the agency details that the Statistical Crime Portal contains 35 criminal offenses for acts related to “other Crimes against public health (Articles 359 to 367 of the Penal Code), from March 2020 to September 2021 and in medicine / health “.

However, the information “does not determine whether their authors belong to the scientific or pseudo-scientific field,” as the Ministry outlines, so it cannot be specified whether these crimes correspond to the use of pseudo-therapies. The data is provided by the State Security Forces and Bodies, Ertzaintza, Navarra Foral Police and local police who provide the information to the Statistical System of Crime.

For their part, the health ministries of the autonomous communities, as well as the official medical associations consulted by Medical Writing they assure that “no complaints have been registered”, although some files have been initiated.



Only two Autonomous Communities study the use of pseudotherapies in health

Sources of the Madrid’s community they have affirmed to this means that “cases are studied” in this sense. Specifically, a follow-up is done to be able to carry out deontological analyzes and “it is the Board who decides whether or not to open a file.”

For its part, in Catalonia -and specifically, Barcelona- the legal services of the Barcelona College of Physicians have recorded fifteen open information files by pseudosciences from March 2020 to the present.

Asked about this question, Extremadura, Galicia, Navarra, Cantabria and La Rioja have reflected that “no complaints have been registered” for practicing pseudosciences. On the other hand, the medical schools of Salamanca and Ávila in Castilla y León; or Guadalajara in Castilla-La Mancha, they also have no evidence of these practices.