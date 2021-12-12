Vin Diesel said that Paul Walker guided him in getting John Cena to appear in ‘The Fast and the Furious’

Universal Pictures | J. Meric – 2011 Getty Images



The franchise of Fast and Furious It seems to have no end, and as the story evolves into new atmospheres, the signing of alternative talent is a fact.

Very recently, enthusiasm for Fast and furious 9, which although it was scheduled to premiere in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be delayed for a year.

While the plot resumes its course, one of the most exciting factors for this ninth installment resides in the inclusion of the fighter John Cena to the cast.

For many fans, it is a mystery how Cena became involved in the narrative of the saga, but for Vin Diesel it was all a matter of fate and the “spirit of Paul Walker.”

To recap: the tragic car accident where Paul Walker (Brian O’Conner) lost his life, marked the entire production. In particular, Diesel ensures that he always has dreams and hunches related to his deceased partner, and one of them is closely related to the signing of John Cena.

The process of choosing the actor who plays Jakob Toretto (Dom Toretto’s brother) was arduous and long. However, when Cena appeared at the auditions, Vin Diesel assured that Paul Walker “guided” him spiritually to choose him.

In an interview with ComicbookDiesel remembered how that special moment was:

“I remember once we started getting closer to production, Justin Lin (the director) and I would talk about how heartbreaking it would be to choose a new Toretto (…) There were so many different opinions, but I remember John Cena stepping into this one” Dom’s Shrine “where he meditated and trained … and, I call this crazy, but I remember feeling like Paul Walker had sent it”

Seeing John Cena in “Dom’s quarters” (where Vin Diesel spent his free time) awakened an inexplicable feeling in the actor. So, he called the director of the film and told him that the wrestler was “predestined” to be his brother, and that he had allegedly been “chosen” by Paul Walker.

Without a doubt and even after his death, Paul Walker has a “mystical” and very respectful influence on the set of Fast and furious 9. What do you think of Vin Diesel’s particular notion regarding the late actor’s influence?

