“Vin Diesel” lives in Saavedra and attends the “Toretto” kiosk in Villa Urquiza

By Marcelo Benini

mbenini@periodicoelbarrio.com.ar

For almost a decade, when he decided to shave what little hair he had left at the request of an ex-girlfriend, to Lucas Guzman (35) they call him after the main character of Fast and Furious, the hit film directed by Rob cohen that already has eight sequels and whose first version was released in Argentine cinemas on November 22, 2001, exactly 20 years ago.

In the endless saga, Vin Diesel interpret Dominic Toretto, dive runner and asphalt pirate. Just over three years ago, Guzmán decided to open a kiosk in Galván and Iberá, Villa Urquiza, and did not think twice: he resorted to the name of his other self. A talented artist from San Martín painted the iconic aerosol mural on the ochava and fame was instantaneous. Guzmán added to the sweets the beverage delivery service and now the neighbors of Villa Urquiza and surroundings constantly call him on his cell phone. It is partly due to the alcohol they deliver to their homes, a practice popularized during the pandemic, but they also seek to be photographed with the vernacular Vin Diesel.

“My old man tells me that many times people get out of the car to take pictures with the mural and then continue their journey. We gave value to an abandoned corner, since it gained in safety due to the permanent lighting: the place is open at dawn ”, says Guzmán, who attributes the commercial success to the combination of Dominic Toretto’s mural and his physical resemblance to the actor who plays the character. “If not for that, perhaps it would be one more kiosk,” he admits.

It may sound like an exaggeration, but social networks do not deny Guzmán. Twitter, for example, is full of excited mentions of the experience of visiting this kiosk. “Many come expecting to see me, word spread that Vin Diesel is attending. I wanted to make my newsstand popular, it doesn’t matter because of my similarity to the actor. Today everything that happens continues to amaze me, ”says the young man, who lives in Saavedra and worries about not betraying his fame. “Imagine Toretto being late for an order,” he laughs.

NEW THIRD-WORLD EPISODE! 🚀🔥 Today we visit the Toretto kiosk and @nanutria Tasted the basic goodies from Argentina. Check it out and comment! Https: //t.co/AGBKNdRX4z pic.twitter.com/mIyYiryfI1 – Lucas Lauriente (@lucaslauriente) June 3, 2021

How much of a Fast and Furious fan are you?

– I put Toretto on my kiosk pic.twitter.com/Vg7REGcxVu – Shorshi ⚡️ (@Georggggia) November 3, 2020

Today I came across the Toretto kiosk that has a giant Vin Diesel face painted on it and I am still processing the existence of the best kiosk in the world. – Alan Wilder (@alanwilder_) August 29, 2021

What if we Kissed in el kiosco Toretto 😳👉👈 pic.twitter.com/WwPaePc8Pn – spunch bob (@_OdeToMati) January 3, 2021

“I do not consider myself equal to Vin Diesel, although I have an air. The actor did not find out about my existence, but the owner of a chain of restaurants in Chile was going to raffle a Ferrari in a central location on New Years. I was invited to participate as Vin Diesel’s double, in the end the project was punctured. They usually recognize me in other neighborhoods. One lap I was with my wife in a Nissan Tiida, a kid stopped me next to the traffic light and started recording me. He asked me to look at him and say a phrase to him. The chabón was an instagramer and made the video viral. My old man shits with laughter, he says I’m more famous than Gardel“, Says Guzmán giving another laugh, while admitting that a true double is Pablo Perillo, that of Bruce Willis, who lives in Belgrano. “That is the same”, recognizes Guzmán, who prefers to assume himself as “Vin GNC” or “Vin Diesel de la Salada”.

-Do you drive a fast car, Lucas, perhaps similar to Toretto’s?

-No, I have a Corsa Classic, nothing to do. I tell the gas tube that it is nitro, haha.