Valentín Castellanos and a milestone that only Josef Martínez had in MLS

The Argentine managed to do something that only one person had managed to do in all the years of competition in the United States

December 11, 2021 8:35 p.m.

The current Major League Soccer Playoffs have left a champion, the New York City FC, a team that managed to win the championship on penalties, after tying a goal in 120 minutes.

The ‘La Gran Manzana’ team took the lead thanks to Valentín Castellanos, scorer of the season, and of course, with this goal he not only helped his team in the grand final, but also achieved an important milestone.

It is about winning the golden spoils and scoring a goal in the last match of the tournament, something that Venezuelan Josef Martínez also achieved with Atlanta United. In the case of the Valencia-born player, he finished with 35 goals and won the title with Atlanta.

On the part of the Argentine, he finished the regular season with 19 goals, but it was not enough, so in the playoffs he managed to break the barrier of 20 scores. In addition, in the conference semifinal against New England Revolution and the goal mentioned against Portland was his 21st.

Without a doubt, with these numbers, we see how both South American players have known how to score goals against all teams in the United States.