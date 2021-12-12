Top 10 Countries for Crypto Investors to Work and Live

Year after year, the cryptocurrency market grows. Whether with new projects or with investors joining in, the industry continues to grow in size. This generates that more and more countries show interest in giving benefits to companies so that they settle in their territory and generate profits and jobs.

For this reason, Coincub, an exchange located in Dublin, Ireland, decided to analyze each nation and put together a ranking of the best countries to develop crypto projects. Singapore it stayed with the first position and closed 2021 as the most prepared “crypto nation”. Yes OK The Savior made a lot of noise accepting Bitcoin as legal tender and launching “the world’s first bitcoin city”, it fell far from the podium, in a modest ninth place.

Crypto

“As 2021 draws to a close, Singapore is the most promising place for crypto investors to live and work. The robust city-state economy, positive legislative environment, and high rate of crypto adoption are key factors that have contributed to its rise to No. 1, “they comment from the Irish exchange. And they add: “Singapore has overtaken the United States this year thanks to the latter’s uncertain regulatory environment and the reduction in initial coin offerings (ICOs). “

To reach this result, those who carried out the ranking point out that in Singapore Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are recognized and accepted by the government. In addition, there are laws and regulations that give it a legal framework and the Monetary Authority of the country assured that they are working to have their own electronic money.

Crypto

“As a major business center, Singapore wants to embrace the latest innovations and think in this area,” they comment. “On the other hand, in the country there are no income taxes, so if you make a profit based on cryptocurrencies, you don’t have to pay anything, “they continue.

Continue reading the story

To continue with the arguments, from Coincub they add that in Singapore there are already thousands of businesses that accept payments in cryptocurrencies. “And as it is one of the main players in the regulation of cryptocurrencies and exchanges they are authorized and firmly regulated by the country’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the combination of taxes and strong regulation makes Singapore attractive“, they add.

Singapore

Finally, the last section that they analyze to reach the conclusion that this country is the No. 1 globally in cryptocurrencies, is transparency. “There are many options for choosing exchanges, both abroad and at home. In all cases, you will need to verify your email address and identity. All local exchanges must comply with central bank guidelines and filing obligations. You will likely enjoy better customer care and protection with a local exchange, while an established global exchange can offer a greater variety of functions and services“, they conclude.

The 10 best crypto countries of 2021

2. Australia

After Singapore, the country that came in second but still showed great growth was Australia. “Moved fast up the ranking and beat countries with more history in cryptocurrencies, “say the directors of the exchange.

Autralia and Bitcoin

“The new statistics suggest that Australia has a healthy advantage over its closest competitors when it comes to DeFi and blockchain technologies. Australian banks are offering services like buying cryptocurrency to their customers, and the country has more than 500 itcoin nodes“is observed in the report.

3. United States

The third place is for the United States, which lost positions due to some regulations of the Biden administration. “8% of the world’s cryptocurrency owners live in the United States, a number second only to Singapore and El Salvador,” the report states. Add 26,000 Bitcoin ATMs and the only crypto exchange traded on the stock market (Coinbase), and you’ve got yourself a country that supports crypto. America is no longer number one. due to regulatory crackdowns, but it retains its place in the top three, “he concludes.

Cryptos in the United States

4. Germany

“Widespread institutional acceptance has led Germany to rank in the top five. German institutions were some of the first to offer custody of crypto assets. There are almost 2,000 Bitcoin nodes and Berlin is a hotspot for crypto culture “, stand out in Coincube.

Germany (Pixabay)

5. Canada

“Canada has many progressive proponents of blockchain technology. Its positive investment framework means that only 50% of crypto earnings are subject to capital gains tax. A high percentage of cryptocurrency and ATM owners place Canada in the top 5“, assures the study.

Cryptocurrencies

6. Sweden

“Sweden scores high due to positive government outlook, clear legislation and potential e-Krona. The Swedish Nasdaq also approved the note. exchange traded based on Bitcoins. The classification is completed with a good number of crypto holders and bitcoin nodes “, they explain from the Irish exchange.

bitcoin

7. Portugal

“The government of Portugal encourages cryptocurrency trading. There are no direct taxes for amateur cryptocurrency buyers and there are many places to spend cryptocurrencies. A large part of the population owns crypto and the banking community offers some crypto services, “they claim.

Cryptocurrencies

8. Switzerland

“Switzerland has broad institutional acceptance, as well as many bitcoin nodes and ATMs. A leading bank is already licensed to offer investment solutions and crypto operations, “they say.

Etherium

9. El Salvador

“In September, El Salvador officially classified Bitcoin as legal tender. With no capital gains taxes, a government-approved wallet, and government sponsorship of the banking sector, El Salvador is a crypto-friendly nation. Look at it with interest “, they emphasize.

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador and promoter of Bitcoin

10. Japan

“Japan has strong government and institutional acceptance of cryptocurrencies. Lower crypto taxes are expected. Japan has 119 Bitcoin nodes and all major exchanges. More than 30 major companies and banks are testing the digital currency, “they say on Coincube to close the top 10.

Cryptocurrencies

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Among controversy, the use of bitcoin has been in El Salvador for two months.