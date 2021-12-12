Tom Holland wants to replace Robert Downey Jr at Marvel Studios

Actor Tom Holland wants to be as important as Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Recently, Joe russo director of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) said that Tom holland is occupying the position of Robert Downey Jr in Marvel studios.

Tom Holland is taking on the role Robert Downey Jr once held for Marvel. Since he is the favorite character and, in many ways, the soul of the Marvel Studios universe ». Said the director.

Now, Tom holland has reacted to this and said:

I mean, I wouldn’t necessarily say that I am the face of the universe. I know the fans are very supportive of me and have responded massively to this franchise. I’m honored that Joe Russo thinks that. But the beauty of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is that whoever the leader is, if there is ever a leader again, you are never alone. You have so many people you can trust and lean on, and people that I have worked with for years and years. So, I don’t necessarily feel those pressures, but if I feel those pressures, I will be loving it. So yeah, I’ll call Robert Downey Jr and ask him how to be his replacement. I called him the other day for advice and he was very kind.

Soon he will release his new movie.

Tom holland will lead the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, a new adventure that he will share with him Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). He has then signed on for a new trilogy rumored to deal with the college years of Peter parker. So in total he will have appeared in 9 Marvel Studios films, which will make him the character with the most participations and therefore he will have surpassed Robert Downey Jr in importance.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 16, 2021. While we wait we can review all the films of Marvel studios from Tom holland Y Robert Downey Jr in the streaming platform Disney Plus.