Tom Holland and Zendaya: their best scenes in Spider-man

After receiving the mysterious call, Peter he apologizes to his teacher and classmates explaining that he has to leave for an ’emergency’, it is then that MJ he questions it: ‘where are you going Peter parkerWhat are you hiding? ‘ It is in that moment when we witness the special way he looks Zendaya to Tom Holland, making it super clear that he has a love interest (although he has not realized it).

2. When MJ reveals to Peter Parker that he knows he’s Spider-Man

Although we are fascinated to see how Spider-man always rescue MJ in all scenes action together, maybe the best moment of all movies is when the character of Zendaya confesses to Peter that you already know why it always disappears in the worst moments.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. MJ discovered Peter’s hidden identity, long before he suspected it!

In the second movie, We discover that after the ‘Blip’ (return of half of the universal population by the snap of the Hulk), it is revealed to us that Peter, actually, he’s mega in love with MJ. (and he wants to confess his love to her at the Eiffel Tower, giving him a ‘black glass dahlia’ that he bought in Venice). It is because of that Spider-man He decides to take a vacation from his duties as a superhero in order to spend a romantic moment with his future new girlfriend.

But, as is customary, the plans Spider-man They never go well and he ends up taking all the chaos to the other side of the world (which, again, puts his schoolmates at risk). It is then that, tired of seeing Peter always face difficulties alone, MJ She decides to offer her support (expressing, in addition, that she is super attentive to his every move).

3. Zendaya and Tom Holland’s first kiss on Tower Bridge in London

Right after the heartfelt battle on ‘Tower Bridge’ (in London) between Spider-Man and Mysterio, we are witnesses (after 2 years of long waiting) of the great first kiss Come in Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It is worth mentioning that, since 2017, there were great suspicions of a romance between the two (because their great chemistry, outside the set, was really suspicious).

Although originally the couple of actors always expressed that their relationship It was a simple friendship, it was not until the beginning of 2021 that we witnessed the first kiss between the two outside of their characters, making it clear that there is a love spell between Spider-man and her co-stars in film history (as happened between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield).