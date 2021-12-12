Tom Hiddleston reveals what it felt like to play Loki the first time

Actor Tom Hiddleston made his debut as Loki in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in the film Thor alongside Chris Hemsworth.

Since we first saw it Loki from Tom Hiddleston has become one of the villains preferred by fans of Marvel studios. That is why he has participated in so many films and also now has his own series of Disney plus.

Now the actor Tom Hiddleston has shared how he feels about the extraordinary trip of Loki that you have shared with Thor from Chris Hemsworth:

“There was always, initially in those early Marvel Studios stories, this duality between Thor and Loki. Loki and Thor. Chris and I had defined these characters together in opposition. Tom Hiddleston said in a recent interview. “I guess Loki was always defined by his relationship with Thor and something like vice versa… One of the things that got me excited about Loki was actually in any drama, if you take or take away from a character the things that are familiar, then something has to be revealed about what remains. So if you take Loki away from Thor, from Asgard, from all the things he’s used to… What does he do to Loki? “

“In the ten years of playing this character, or the six films over ten years, in my preparation and research, I have always found this extraordinary range and complexity, that he has this huge story.” Tom Hiddleston continued. “Has it all. These different, multitudinous facets and contradictory characteristics, and suddenly this is an opportunity to explore some of that in a new environment, which would then reveal, probably to me, and I hope to the audience, new things about him.

During the filming of the series he kept in touch with Chris Hemsworth.

Tom Hiddleston confirmed that he will not be in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), but still had conversations with the actor Chris Hemsworth because they were shooting at the same time for different productions of Marvel studios.

“I thought of Chris Hemsworth while I was doing this, and we had conversations via email. I missed him. Tom Hiddleston said. “What’s really interesting is that Thor and Loki were on parallel tracks, and now they’re in completely different places across the void with some surprise I think.”

The series of Loki can be enjoyed in the Disney Plus streaming platform.