Tom Felton says his fame does not compare to that of Emma Watson | Harry Potter eint | Shows

In the following weeks, the actor who played the character Draco Malfoy in the saga of the boy who survived will reappear on the small screen thanks to the HBO special entitled Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, in which he will participate together with his co-stars as part of the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series written by JK Rowling.

Although the actor has continued to work regularly on other productions since he said goodbye to the Harry Potter cast, in his daily routine, the interpreter enjoys a surprising level of anonymity.

In an interview for the Square Mile portal, the 34-year-old actor explained that his fame cannot be compared to that of Emma Watson, the actress who gave life to the character of Hermione Granger and with whom he has previously been romantically linked, despite that both ruled out this possibility.

“I can have the best of both worlds. I keep taking the subway and the bus and I go for a walk with my dog ​​in the park ”, Felton pointed out.

“I saw Emma the other night. It is exactly the same as 10 years ago. It is almost impossible for them not to recognize it. In my case, when they see me, a lot of people whisper: ‘Is it that actor? Whatever his name is,’ “added the public figure who has more than 11 million followers on Instagram.

Tom Felton collapses on golf course

The antagonistic character from the hit Harry Potter saga fainted while playing an important golf match in which he represented England at the Whistling Straits course.

The actor was so ill that he could not leave the field by his own means, so the medical staff had to go to the place to escort him and later treat him.