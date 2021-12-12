Timbers vs NYC FC (1-1): New York wins in penalty shootout | VIDEO

The New York City FC was crowned this saturday as new MLS Champion when winning in batch of Penalties 4-2 (5-3 aggregate) to Portland Timbers in the Final of the competition, in the monarch is Efraín Juárez, Ronny Deila’s technical assistant.

Portland, with Josecarlos Van Rankin What headline, he could not at home and in front of his people. They got up from going down on the scoreboard, they tied and in the shots from the 11 steps, although the visit in the end suffered.

The duel was closedThe visit being the one that best settled on the court in regular time and that is why he took his first title in history.

The box New York didn’t come out of the script and with Taty scoring he took the title.

In fact it was his own Castellanos who sent the first notice. It was the 8th minute when the Argentine fired a shot that deflected the local defense.

Timbers replied and at 25 ‘, Felipe Mora took a very strong shot that also deflected the rear.

When he did not fail he went to 40 ‘, the same formula, Maxi al Taty, who now did come and head made it 1-0. The play was reviewed in the VAR for a possible out of place, but there was nothing.

Sebastian White answered by Portland Y at 45 ‘ He sent a shot that passed exaggeratedly close.

Already in the second part, Moralez made a shot at 49‘that hit the crossbar in what seemed like the second of the visit.

Little by little, the New York City Was cEditing possession and backing down, this was taken advantage of by the Timbers that they had several goals. At 81 ‘, Felipe Mora had it inside the area and without a mark, and the Chilean missed and at 87’ another shot flew.

When everything was ready for the title for the NY, Mora took advantage of a rebound within the area and at 94 ‘he made it 1-1 with a cross shot and send everything to the extension.

In compensation, Diego Valeri made a dangerous cross at 99 ‘ to which Mora did not arrive, and at 100 ‘, The Uruguayan himself fired a shot that went over the top.

The MLS title was defined on penalties

There, the NY City he had better judgment. Castellanos, Moralez, Talles Magno and Alexander Callens they scored to give the title to the whole of the Big Apple.

For Timbers did not score Mora and Valeri, yes they did Santiago Morales and Cristhian Paredes.