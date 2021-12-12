TikTok viral: young man surprises thousands on TikTok with his resemblance to model Kendall Jenner | Social networks

One of the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was compared to a girl of nationality bolivian who showed through TikTok the great resemblance he has with Kendall jenner, a successful model and businesswoman of only 26 years old. Users on the networks were encouraged to say that he also showed some physical features of Kylie Jenner.

Alejandra Diaz is the name of the user who aroused the curiosity of thousands in a video where he took advantage of his similarity with the model to make a joke about it. “POV: I stole Kendall’s iPhone, but I need a face ID,” he said at the scene. Next, she did one of Jenner’s signature poses.

“Sorry is that it always puts that expensive”, He indicated in the description and made the gesture of taking a photo. In the networks, Internet users indicated that one half of the face looked like Kendall, from the eyes up, and that the other half, especially the lips, looked like her businesswoman sister Kylie jenner.

Until now, the clip just posted by the user woman @ alejandraoroza, has collected more than 129,000 views, a figure that continues to increase with the days.