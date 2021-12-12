This was the celebration of Sofía Vergara’s 49th birthday

Sofía Vergara is one of the most internationally recognized Colombian celebrities, the Barranquillera has stood out as one of the best actresses in the international comedy industry. His role in the American series Modern Family, It has led her to obtain multiple nominations and recognition in her profession. From her beginnings as an advertising and catwalk model, She participated in a Pepsi campaign and this work would take her to the big screens of the film and television industry in the United States.

‘La toti’, as the Colombian is also known, He was born on July 10, 1972 and decided to celebrate another year of life on a beach and to the sound of Colombian music. Through Vergara’s social networks, fans of his characters enjoyed some of the moments lived during the past weekend. Sofía was seen in a long green dress with a rather tropical design.

In an Instagram post, Sofía shared some of the photos they took during the celebration. Friends, members of her family and her husband were accompanied by the actress in the celebration of her 49 years. In the photographs, a marimonda mask, one of the typical dresses used by artists in the Barranquilla Carnival, caught our attention. In this way it was confirmed that the winner of multiple SAG (Screen Actors Guild) awards, still remembers very well the roots of her native land.

Regarding the above, despite the fact that Sofía Vergara received American nationality a few years ago, at the party of this last birthday the actress did not waste and decided dance to the rhythm of several national artists such as Carlos Vives, Joe Arroyo and Mr. Black, recognized for his musical success ‘El Serrucho’.

Finally, after various activities over the weekend, Vergara closed the celebration by writing on his social networks: “Another perfect night with friends.” The Colombian also announced that during the celebration she had not been able to publish much content, so in the last hours she took the task of publishing most of the memories that her last birthday left her.