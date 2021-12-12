This is what Megan Fox used to do before she was famous

Megan fox is one of the most popular actresses in the industry Hollywood, mainly for its great beauty. But the 35-year-old actress did not have a simple adolescence And even before she made it into the movies and became a celebrity she had to go through some jobs to support herself.

She was born in Tennessee and her parents divorced when she was very young, so she was raised by her mother and stepfather under strict principles of the Protestant faith. On several occasions, the actress said that she was not allowed to have a boyfriend or invite friends to her house, so she began to raise money to become independent and live alone.

In addition, she did not have a good experience at school, since her classmates told her that she was an “ugly duckling” and she was very lonely: “There were some very bad girls in my school, that’s why I went to a Christian institute. I was 15 years old. and they all knew that I wanted to be an actress. One of them dressed in black leather and said to make fun of me: ‘I’m megan fox‘. Everybody hated me. “

Megan Fox’s early jobs

Since I was a teenager Megan fox She knew she wanted to be an actress and she had to work hard to achieve it. Her first steps were as an advertising model and to support herself she had to supplement this with a job at a smoothie shop in Florida, where she also disguises herself as a banana to promote the place.

“Once a week, usually on Fridays, someone had to dress up for fruit and hit the road,” she recounted on The Ellen Show in 2012. The presenter, who is well known for pranking her guests, made a person from the floor dressed as a banana to scare Fox, which ended in a sea of ​​laughter.

Works by other actors before they became stars

For many famous people it was not easy to get to Hollywood and to study acting or pay their bills they had to take jobs that had nothing to do with cinema. Australian actress Margot robbie He worked at one of the Subway franchises and said that while he likes the local sandwiches, he doesn’t go often because he pays too much attention to how they are prepared.

Robbie’s countryman, Hugh jackman, he entertained children at children’s parties dressed as a clown and so that no one doubts, in August 2015 he published a photo on Instagram in which he sees how he inflates a balloon. He was also a physical education teacher, which was confirmed by one of his former students.

The 75-year-old actor Sylvester Stallone practiced other professions before the success of “Rocky” and one of them was cleaning the cages of the lions at the Central Park Zoo, New York. For his part, Danny DeVito worked six months as a hairdresser at his sister’s beauty salon before entering Hollywood.

The australian Nicole Kidman She worked as a massage therapist to help her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer: “When you go through radiotherapy your muscles get very tense, so I did the massage course and then I discovered that I liked it, so I started doing massages at home “.

When we see the actors succeeding in their field, walking the red carpet or receiving awards, everyone thanks their family and their beginnings. For many of them, it was not easy to make a name for themselves in Hollywood, a very competitive industry in which few go on to become great celebrities of the stature of Meryl streep or Jack nicholson.

Did you imagine what they had to go through Megan fox and other film actors before they were stars?