This is how we can improve our health if we climb stairs every day

Hundreds of people who decide walking to the workplace as a healthier means of transport, however, underestimate the energy expenditure of the flights of stairs that they may encounter in their wake, opting for the ramps or mechanical lifts despite being in good shape. Thus, a simple and effective way to avoid sedentary lifestyle, maintain weight, strengthen the muscles of the legs and reduce risk factors for cardiovascular diseases and metabolic syndrome.

Climbing stairs requires an effort that involves using the weight of our body against gravity and it is calculated that requires 9.6 times the energy expenditure of the resting position, or 2.5 times that of a walk. A person who weighs 80 kilos and who climbs the stairs of his house every day can spend 1.3 kilos of fat per year if he multiplies by ten the sections he usually travels. And if the custom is maintained for 10 years, it will be around 12 kilos that are lost or avoided, according to the most recent scientific literature. Logically, it must be taken into account that there are many other factors that intervene in being overweight.

The scientific literature increasingly abounds in prospective studies and controlled interventions to establish the benefits of going up and down stairs, and that this routine is incorporated into public policies for prevention and health promotion. WHO started its Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018-2030 with the idea of ​​promoting gestures and daily habits that are accessible to everyone. His message: we don’t have to be athletes, but If we use the stairs more than the elevator, we will notice important changes in our physical shape and body composition. But how many steps or floors do you have to climb? Does speed matter? What if we carry extra weight? Is it also useful to go down stairs? …

Stairs as a health tool

It was known for a few years that Climbing stairs daily protects against coronary heart disease, ictus and all causes of mortality, according to him Harvard Alumni Health Study , a prospective study that evaluated, only in men, the association between the number of floors that climbed per week and the aforementioned diseases. Currently, various studies are focused on the cardiometabolic benefits obtained with this routine, although its mechanisms are not known.

The metabolic syndrome it is made up of a set of symptoms that are painless, which we usually notice only when they are marked with stars in the results of the analytics: high levels of triglycerides , low levels of cholesterol HDL, elevated blood pressure and high fasting blood glucose levels, or diabetes . Sometimes the abdominal adiposity that we colloquially call beer belly evidence of this disease, considered one of the main public health problems because it multiplies the risk of type 2 diabetes by 5.

These metabolic imbalances, which often go unnoticed and occur in people with unhealthy lifestyles, increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality, which attracts the maximum interest of researchers, precisely because they can be prevented.

A collaborative investigation of the Universities of Stirling and Birmingham (UK); Vic (Spain); Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Baylor (Texas) provide new data on the benefits of climbing steps. In a study with almost 800 participants they have seen that men and women who did not climb stairs daily had an increased incidence of metabolic syndrome and more elements of the set of disorders that characterize it . This was more common in men, in people who reported being in poor health, and in those who did not participate in any sports. Its authors suggest in BMC Public Health (2021) that not climbing stairs is due to residential circumstances, such as living on a ground floor; or because in the work environment there are none, or because they choose to use the elevator. Precisely other studies conclude that Stairs are more avoided at work, especially by overweight individuals who are more prone to metabolic syndrome.

Reduce risks going up and down

On the other hand, an experimental intervention confirms the beneficial health effects of walking up and down stairs for 5 days, over two months, in terms of reducing risk factors for disease. The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2021) publishes the results obtained in a stair climbing program, at home or in a gym, aimed at sedentary adult women . This study, shared by the universities of Birmingham (United Kingdom) and Nicosia (Cyprus), established an increase in daily stair climbs at home, compared to those programmed in the gym, all of the same duration. What the authors describe as “A potential intervention low cost of public health ”had its fruits, since both at home and in the gym these women reduced serum lipid levels and body composition. In those who did the home program in addition fasting glucose improved.

These results lead the authors of the study to suspect that Going down stairs may be more important for glycemic control than going up stairs. “The eccentric nature of the exercise done when descending stairs has an important added value in this home intervention. If later studies confirm these effects, a protocol for ascending and descending stairs could be applied for people at risk of metabolic syndrome ”, suggest, emphasizing that one of the strengths of the study is that “some people who walk up and down the stairs comfortably at home reduce not only cardiovascular risks, but also risk factors for metabolic syndrome, such as triglycerides, fasting glucose and cholesterol ”.

In the study they also explain that, Although the energy expenditure when climbing stairs is proportional to the body mass that is lifted, the speed of the ascent does not influence the metabolism much. This has been verified by comparing a slow ascent (60 steps / minute) with a fast one (110 steps / minute). On the other hand, they warn that to achieve cardiorespiratory benefits it is not necessary to do 10-minute bouts of exercise, As the old physical activity guidelines pointed out, since the most recent scientific review shows benefits with shorter sessions. Definitely, They emphasize that going up and down stairs at home reduces health risks with low economic and temporary cost for the individual.

Other experimental studies have confirmed the protective effects of climbing a certain number of daily steps against cardiovascular risk factors. And in the field of controlled interventions, it has been proven that people with low cardiorespiratory capacity, who are prone to hypertension, high cholesterol and sugar levels, including being overweight, improve globally.

Climb three floors for vascular health

“How many flights (or floors) of stairs do you climb on foot?”, is the question asked in the Department of Cardiology of the Medical University of Tokyo (Japan) to try to identify the behavior of patients in physical activity. Those who responded who climbed more than 3 stories had more flow-mediated dilation of the brachial artery than those who climbed 2 stories or none, a parameter that if unbalanced can predict cardiovascular events because it is a marker of endothelial function. The authors of the work, published in Hypertension Research (2021) cannot explain what mechanism underlies this difference between going up to the second or third floor to give greater benefits. But they sentence: “Climbing the three flights of stairs daily is likely to be maintaining a good physical activity for vascular health.”

On the other hand, the University of Birmingham (United Kingdom) endorsed, a few months before, three demographic studies to find out what kind of people are those who never use stairs and prefer the elevator, escalator or a ramp , both in the workplace and on the street, in stations and in shopping centers. According to the article published in the magazine PLoS One (2020), these people could be differentiated into three groups: overweight individuals, people who carry heavy loads and women. They have also considered the The perception that each person has about the slope of the stairs, since the steeper, the more they are rejected.

The researchers explain that the Additional weight that is carried when climbing sections with steps (children in arms, shopping bags, heavy backpacks, suitcases etc …) increases energy expenditure. And in the case of women, there may be a greater physical effort since, on average, they have a higher percentage of body fat (25%) than men (12.5%). That means they pull a higher “dead” weight when going up the same stairs.

Although it seems contradictory, 91 percent of healthy weight individuals avoid stairs at work and other public places. These figures are exceeded in large shopping centers, where mechanical means are crossed by passers-by and stairs are practically reserved for emergencies.