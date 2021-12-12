This historic cream is still the most desired moisturizer by experts and celebrities

And if we tell you that it was created and driven by the very Florence Nightingale Graham you’re probably just as lost Although if we tell you its commercial name, you are sure to be right. It turns out that this famous Canadian cosmetics businesswoman was one of the richest women in the world thanks to her revolutionary beauty business development, only that everyone recognizes her by the name that has since become a synonym for cosmetic luxury. Your company today continues with the legacy of excellence that its creator began to include as part of the brand image that Elisabeth arden was, is and always will be. And among the flagships (products) is the mythical balm Eight Hour Cream.

It was born in 1930 and although more than nine decades have passed by, this product is still one of the most awarded, praised and commercialized from the story of Elisabeth Arden. In fact, sales data confirm its unflappable success: every 30 seconds a unit of this balm is sold to the world. And regardless of whether more is sold in one or another part of the planet, what if the difference from many other products in the sector is that it is still a must among experts and celebrities who have tried it. Why

Says the legend The name of the product came about when one of Elisabeth Arden’s salon clients used this newly created product to treat her son’s skin condition. After 8 hours, the young man’s leg (where the disorder was evident) was completely recovered and his skin was soft and smooth. Like not to use the hook as a trade name. Whether or not the myth is true, the fact is that in the 1930s a best seller of beauty that with a few packaging touches remains in the line of eternal popularity.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream For sale on Amazon (17.59 euros, before 35) This version is the slightly scented one, which at TELVA seems to us the total wonder. Buy Product

His secret is none other than his ability multifunctional supported by an infallible hydration formula, the crux of the matter when it comes to caring for your skin. Soothes minor skin irritations, whatever their origin, protects the face, nourishes chapped lips, softens dry hands, cares for cuticles and reduces roughness on the feet. Not forgetting that it also serves as an illuminator when it comes to giving the final touch to any makeup look (expert’s word). Simply apply a small amount to the areas where you want to trap the light to achieve a juicy and natural finish. Or even blended with eyeshadow to add a flattering soft glow that sets to the eyelid.

Victoria beckham She is one of those who admits that she uses this product, especially when she wants to calm and revitalize her face after a flight and her skin feels particularly dry. Also the makeup artist Molly Stern, who has Reese Witherspoon in his client portfolio and there is no filming that he appears without wearing this moisturizer.

Given the original success, it is not surprising that it was derived a whole range of Eight Hour products to treat different parts of the body and skin symptoms. Or simply with a nuance of perfume or a different finish for the most gourmets. Mask, lip balm, oil, hand cream, mist … and so on up to 11 different products with the same moisturizing, repairing and soothing base adapted in packaging and application formulas. Although if you buy the original balm we assure you that you can cover all these needs, as we have already told you. And by the way now you can get the cream at half price Through Amazon where, in addition, the average evaluation of the product is 4.6 out of 5 with hundreds of reviews.

