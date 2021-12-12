They’ll pull out an Xbox Series S from Garfield and you can get it for free if you’re lucky

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Garfield will arrive as a DLC character on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and there are those who believe that it is a reason to celebrate. Don’t you believe us? We have the proof in that Xbox customized an Xbox Series S to have a Garfield design and will now give it to a lucky gamer.

On social media, Xbox announced Garfield’s Xbox Series S. It is a console with a unique design and which shows the lazy and cunning cat with an expression that makes it clear that he would rather be elsewhere.

To his bad luck it is not like that and now he is part of an orange console that works on Mondays and that he cannot eat lasagna. In fact, it is not recommended that you supply this device with anything other than electrical power.

Garfield’s Xbox Series S

How to win Garfield’s Xbox Series S?

As we mentioned before, the Xbox Series S will be a gift from Microsoft to a lucky fan. Anyone who wants to have this console must participate in a raffle by sharing the tweet that we leave you below with the hashtag #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes and follow the official Xbox account.

It is important to note that to participate in the raffle you need to be of legal age and live in a region that has official Xbox LIVE support. Keep in mind that you have until Thursday, December 23, to participate.

Warning: do NOT feed your console lasagna. Follow and RT with #XboxGarfieldSweepstakes for a chance to win this custom Garfield Xbox Series S in celebration of @NickBrawlGame. Age 18+. Ends 12/23/21. Rules: https://t.co/yCF9A3cvV6 pic.twitter.com/itorAPJl9A – Xbox (@Xbox) December 10, 2021

What did you think of this edition of the Xbox Series S? Would you like to win it? Tell us in the comments.

