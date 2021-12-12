They reveal the relationship between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd after their recent encounters

Angelina Jolie Y The Weeknd They have been monopolizing the attention of the media of the North American pink world since in the last weeks they have been hunted together in different restaurants on more than one occasion. However, the lack of an image of greater impact or more revealing made it impossible to conclude if we were facing the appearance of a new celebrity couple. At last, the mystery has been solved.

It would be specifically ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ who is in a position to report that, no matter how much they try to look for sentimental reasons, their encounters respond only to questions of job after that The Weeknd has entered the world of cinema.

The musician is immersed in his next series for HBO, ‘The Idol’, in which I take on both the role of producer, creator and screenwriter, as well as the lead actor in the company of Lily-rose depp. And how could it be otherwise, it has not gone unnoticed that if there is someone in Hollywood who dominates all those fields at the same time, that is none other than Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie and The Weekend, more than friends

Hence, everything responds to the wish of the 31-year-old Canadian musician for the best possible teacher, an Angelina who at 46 not only has an ample resume as an actress, but also as a director. That is where their appointments in famous and prized restaurants are explained, even if at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, it was the place where they were caught ‘red-handed’ Kim kardashian Y Pete davidson