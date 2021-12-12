They attack Yanet García for his content in OnlyFans

Yanet García: They attack her for her content on networks

Recently, fans and followers of the ex weather girl Yanet García has attacked her for the content within her official Instagram account, as they assure that it has fallen very low.

The pretty conductive Mexicana shared a flirty video that undoubtedly stole the breath of her fans, however, not everyone thought the same.

Through her official Instagram account, she shared a video showing off her curves, which was soon filled with likes and comments about her angelic beauty.

It should be noted that in Mexico her appearances as presenter of the Climate in the program “Gente Regia” became popular, the same that screened her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of Hoy en Televisa.

Subscribe to my @onlyfans and enjoy all the exclusive content we made in Yucatán, Mexico, “the actress wrote in the publication.

The model and influencer who has managed to amass an extensive number of followers on her social networks, only on Instagram her favorite network is that at this moment she exceeds 14.4 million fans who are delighted with her and her flirty publications.

The native of Monterrey, Mexico is constantly updating her Instagram profile, where she almost always manages to ignite the passions of her fans by sharing photo sessions where she models in tiny garments or in some heavenly location where she shows off in swimsuits that enhance her figure. .

On the other hand, in advance of his new publication for the uncensored photography and video platform, he is seen modeling some swimsuits, which at some point he strips off.

However, his followers assure that it is something that is commonly seen on his Instagram profile.

A user wrote in the comment box: “Everyone pays to see the same thing that she publishes on Instagram”, sparking a strong debate, since since she entered OnlyFans the model has been harshly criticized for its content.

This is how harsh criticism was present in the comments section of the recent Yanet publication, in which many highlight that they are paying a monthly subscription to see its content and she publishes everything as if it were Instagram.

It should be mentioned that this is not the only time that Yanet García is attacked for the type of content she publishes on OnlyFans.

And it is that many expected more and this has not happened, but it is important to note that at no time did he speak about photographs or explicit videos.