These are the main factors that lead to dementia

12.12.2021, Sputnik World
Dementia is a syndrome in which a progressive deterioration of cognitive functions occurs, the person gradually loses the ability to think, remember and orient oneself in space and time. According to Golosheikin, the causes can range from neurodegenerative diseases, infectious lesions or brain trauma to metabolic disorders and certain vitamin deficiencies. He added that there are two types of dementia that are most common: The scientist also listed the health factors and habits that increase the risk of developing this disease. “Among them are hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, depression and alcoholism. At the behavioral level, factors such as social isolation and lack of cognitive activity may play a role. As for bad habits, smoking, alcohol abuse, unhealthy diet patterns and composition, and probably a sedentary lifestyle, they have varying degrees of evidence, “said Golosheikin. Early symptoms of the disease begin to manifest in the stage of predementia, although it is difficult to diagnose because, according to Golosheikin, often or they are mistaken for symptoms of normal aging or a reaction to stress. There are no effective treatments for dementia yet, therefore the only thing that can be done is to take steps to prevent it. According to data from the World Organization for Health (WHO), there are more than 50 million people in the world with this type of disorder. The organization recommends as preventive measures to maintain a moderate level of physical activity, regularly train cognitive skills and abilities through games and hobbies that require an intense participation of memory and logical thinking.
The principal investigator of the Institute of Nervous Activity of the Russian Academy of Sciences Semeo Golosheikin explained to Sputnik that although there are still no effective methods for the treatment of dementia, there are ways to prevent the onset of this disease.
Dementia is a syndrome in which a progressive deterioration of cognitive functions occurs, the person gradually loses the ability to think, remember and orient oneself in space and time. According to Golosheikin, the causes can range from neurodegenerative diseases, infectious injuries or brain trauma to metabolic disorders and certain vitamin deficiencies.
He added that they are two types of dementia which are most common:
“Among them are hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, depression, and alcoholism. At the behavioral level, factors such as social isolation and lack of cognitive activity may play a role. Regarding bad habits, smoking, alcohol abuse, unhealthy diet patterns and composition, and probably a sedentary lifestyle, they have varying degrees of evidence, “said Golosheikin.
The first symptoms of the disease begin to manifest themselves in the stage of predementia, although it is difficult to diagnose because, according to Golosheikin, they are often mistaken for symptoms of normal aging or a reaction to stress.
“A sign of future dementia may be forgetfulness. In addition to the more prominent memory impairment, there are a number of moderate cognitive impairments, such as inability to concentrate, planning and reduced abstract thinking. There is a debate as to whether the Hearing loss can be both an early manifestation of Alzheimer’s disease and one of its risk factors, “he warned.
There are no effective treatments for dementia yetTherefore, the only thing you can do is take steps to prevent it.
“There are studies that show a lower risk of disease in people who speak two or more languages. Great importance is attached to an adequate level of social interaction. There are recommendations for the use of various dietary supplements, but their efficacy and appropriateness are still the subject of debate in the scientific community. My personal preference is to recommend the practice of meditation, “concluded Semyon Golosheikin.
