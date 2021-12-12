https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211212/estos-son-los-principales-factores-que-conducen-a-la-demencia-1119232004.html

These are the main factors that lead to dementia

These are the main factors that lead to dementia

The principal investigator of the Institute of Nervous Activity of the Academy of Sciences of Russia Semyon Golosheikin explained to Sputnik that although not yet … 12.12.2021, Sputnik World

2021-12-12T11: 24 + 0000

2021-12-12T11: 24 + 0000

2021-12-12T11: 24 + 0000

Lifestyle

💗 health

illness

brain

dementia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106706/45/1067064564_0:167:1005:732_1920x0_80_0_0_163b22bd6607fb6e2484c1e12b23fa18.jpg

Dementia is a syndrome in which a progressive deterioration of cognitive functions occurs, the person gradually loses the ability to think, remember and orient oneself in space and time. According to Golosheikin, the causes can range from neurodegenerative diseases, infectious lesions or brain trauma to metabolic disorders and certain vitamin deficiencies. He added that there are two types of dementia that are most common: The scientist also listed the health factors and habits that increase the risk of developing this disease. “Among them are hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, depression and alcoholism. At the behavioral level, factors such as social isolation and lack of cognitive activity may play a role. As for bad habits, smoking, alcohol abuse, unhealthy diet patterns and composition, and probably a sedentary lifestyle, they have varying degrees of evidence, “said Golosheikin. Early symptoms of the disease begin to manifest in the stage of predementia, although it is difficult to diagnose because, according to Golosheikin, often or they are mistaken for symptoms of normal aging or a reaction to stress. There are no effective treatments for dementia yet, therefore the only thing that can be done is to take steps to prevent it. According to data from the World Organization for Health (WHO), there are more than 50 million people in the world with this type of disorder. The organization recommends as preventive measures to maintain a moderate level of physical activity, regularly train cognitive skills and abilities through games and hobbies that require an intense participation of memory and logical thinking.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211211/los-alimentos-ideales-para-combatir-el-alzheimer-y-la-demencia-1119223746.html

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106706/45/1067064564_0:72:1005:826_1920x0_80_0_0_6110d73701e43d9f950f23d55aeca665.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

💗 health, disease, brain, dementia