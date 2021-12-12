The Xunta warns of the problems due to the shortage of doctors

The Minister of Health of the Xunta, Julio García Comesaña.

The Xunta de Galicia and the Ministry of Health ask the Government of Spain to consider their proposals for the incorporation of more health professionals. The Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, has demanded this Friday in the Parliament of Galicia “the same sensitivity with the problem to the central Executive because we run the risk of having an unsustainable shortage of doctors“.

García Comesaña has detailed the measures to incorporate more professionals and power address the shortage of places common throughout the national health system. For the counselor, one of the essential questions is the extraordinary call for more MIR places.

The Galician Executive also continues to reiterate the need for creation of the Emergency specialty, which professionals demand and has already been addressed in the regional parliament. The Xunta submitted a total of twenty proposals, prepared with the collaboration of the heads of specialized training studies and the health areas, aimed at improving the Family and Community Medicine training program and facilitating the accreditation of more teaching units.

Other proposals to cover toilets of the Xunta

Another measure that the Galician Government considers “essential” is to incorporate the telemedicine and mental health training, as well as issues related to active aging and chronicity. According to the counselor, the Xunta also intends that the professionals remain once their training in the Primary field is completed.

For this, it is considered necessary that in the formative stage increase the terms of permanence in health centers. García Comesaña has also defended the need to modify questions related to certain requirements Too restrictive that they exclude smaller centers, such as those in rural areas, which prevent the accreditation of others.

The counselor has ensured that residents must be endowed with greater autonomy so that they can attend consultations without the presence of their tutor and that this is done for more months, now limited to two. Regarding the accreditation system, the Xunta requests that the system is permanently open and asks to eliminate the link between Primary Care devices and hospital centers.

Measures implemented by the Government of Galicia

García Comesaña has highlighted that, in parallel to the proposals made at the state level, the Xunta has already taken measures within its powers. The Galician Executive opted in 2019 for the implementation of continuity hiring, which allows consolidate 86 places next year for those professionals who have been with this contract for more than three years.

For 2022, the Xunta has also proposed the development of the functions of two medical technicians in health, who will be able to carry out support functions in Primary, as well as the management of temporary disabilities. In addition, it has created the category of specialist physician in Primary Care.

Regarding training, the counselor has remarked that Galicia has already sent the Ministry of Health all the documentation for incorporate 64 new training places for Primary Care, reached 206.