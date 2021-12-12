The Xiaomi 12 Pro would arrive along with the rest of the series at the end of the month

As you already know, Xiaomi will present its new range of Xiaomi 12 smartphones on December 28. However, this year as a novelty the brand will also present the model Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Other years, Xiaomi had first presented the base model of its high-end range, such as the Mi 11, and later during the spring and summer to incorporate improved models such as the Pro and Ultra.

But it seems that this year the company has other plans for its high-end. According to the information provided by the renowned Asian media Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be presented alongside the Xiaomi 12 and 12X.

These rumors had been insinuating in recent weeks, especially since last Tuesday we learned that these three models had been simultaneously certified by TENAA.

It seems that Xiaomi wants to start the year dominating with two smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Although with the component crisis still affecting the sector, we have to wait to see how the deployment of these models will be in the global market.

It may be that from the beginning they go out of China at the same time or Xiaomi has to wait a couple of months to have enough stock to introduce its Pro model on the international market.

