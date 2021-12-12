the trend that famous women impose

A new trend of make-up has come to position itself as one of the favorites for Christmas and New Years.

Its about crystal makeup, a trend that celebrities are already wearing and is perfect for dazzle.

It doesn’t matter how old you are, or your type of face, This makeup is perfect for everyone and there are many ways to wear it.

The best thing is that it will combine with any look you decide to wear for these Christmas parties, and will enhance your class and glamor.

Glitter makeup to wear at Christmas parties

Crystals on the eyebrows

Adamari Lopez recently shone at a gala This is how you dance with a spectacular makeup full of glamor and elegance, which he complemented with a black short dress.

The famous one wore a make up simple, but fashion, that we can all copy, with pink shadows, mascara and nude lipstick, and gave it a touch of glamor with crystals on the eyebrows.

Outlined cat eye with crystals

Danna Paola taught how to add a chic and sophisticated touch to your make up by adding a cat eye with crystals.

The famous took this border, and below it he added some crystals, in addition to carrying another crystal in the eye socket, and complemented with a nude lipstick.

Crystal in the eye socket

Emma Stone she wore a very chic and simple makeup for the premiere of Cruella, and gave beauty classes.

The famous one wore a outlined cat eye, which she paired with highlighter, red lipstick, mascara, and a crystal in the eye socket and in the corners, elevating your makeup with a lot of glamor.

Graphic outline of crystals

If someone loves to innovate with their makeup that is Camila Cabello, and recently she wore a glamorous and very fashionable one.

The singer led un elegant makeup with a graphic outline with crystals, that is to say, two lines of crystals above the eye, and a few below.

He complemented wearing some earth tone shadows, blush, and nude lipstick.