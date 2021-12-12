The teacher is back! Vasyl Lomanchenko returned with a lesson after beating Richard Commey

In the mythical Madison Square Garden in New York, Vasyl Lomachenko came back and proved he’s not dead after beating up Richard Commey. The two-time Olympic champion showed that he still has an exquisite technique and that he has everything to be the undisputed champion in the 135 pounds. The teacher is back.

To Big apple the former world champion had just lost to Teofimo Lopez and with a severe injury to his shoulder, while the Ghanaian Jackson Marinez by KO6. On the other hand, tonight a Ukrainian was seen keeping his boxing intact against an opponent who went looking for him even though he knew, and so it was, that he was going to fail a lot.

The start of the fight Richard Commey He already stated that he was going to pressure him from the first round before a Vasyl Lomachenko who came out of the siege with a lot of waist set, step to the side and counterattack. However, in the second round, Loma understood the fight, began to combine in the soft areas, hit the face and leave the point with a lot of movement. In turn, in that turn the born in Ukraine He managed to connect clearly and drive his opponent back with powerful blows.

With the running of each round, the Ukrainian did not show fatigue, but increased his intensity against an opponent who did not slacken with his leg movements and every time he threw all kinds of combinations to leave his rival badly off. In turn, in the seventh round he was the fighter of Europe From the east a real missile landed to send it to the canvas to an African who got up very badly and who later received a heavy punishment despite having survived the fall.

After that assault, Knoll the intensity dropped dramatically, but maintained its dominance to take each lap. After twelve rounds the judges saw win by unanimous decision to Vasyl Lomachenko. On the other hand, cards Bolavip They were 120-107 for the Ukrainian.