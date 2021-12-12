The surprising physical transformation of John Goodman after losing 90 kilos

Rex Features

The well-known Hollywood actor John goodman surprised everyone with a radical physical change: He lost 200 pounds and he looks completely different. This Tuesday, at the presentation of the animated series The freak brothers, where he will put his voice to one of the characters, all the cameras captured his incredible transformation.

The Flintstones (1994), The Big Lebowski (1996), The Artist (2011) and Argo (2012), among many other film successes, went through various problems linked to alcoholism.” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/VTjkszLA6FIiGEJy1SDmnQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MA–/https://s.yimg.com/os/creatr-uploaded-images/2021-12/0b09fee0-5a0a-11ec-b5d5-7c3d5f809e30″ class=”caas-img”/> The Flintstones (1994), The Big Lebowski (1996), The Artist (2011) and Argo (2012), among many other film successes, went through various problems linked to alcoholism.” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/VTjkszLA6FIiGEJy1SDmnQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MA–/https://s.yimg.com/os/creatr-uploaded-images/2021-12/0b09fee0-5a0a-11ec-b5d5-7c3d5f809e30″ class=”caas-img”/> Throughout his life, the actor of The Flintstones (1994), The big lebowski (nineteen ninety six), The Artist (2011) and Argo (2012), among many other film successes, went through several problems related to alcoholism.

In 2007 the news was known that Goodman had been discharged from the Promises rehabilitation center, located in Malibu (California), a place known for its treatment of drug addiction and alcoholism in which many celebrities were present, such as Lindsay Lohan, Robert Downey Jr., Charlie sheen, Matthew perry, Britney Spears, Ben affleck, among others.

The actor was treated for “an unspecified problem,” as explained at the time. In a statement released by his representative, Goodman said that for his family and himself he decided to end his addiction. “I myself voluntarily took the necessary steps to stay sober for the rest of my life.”, he assured.

“It made me sick and I got tired of looking in the mirror. I spent the day eating. In the old days I would change my habits for three months, lose 30 kilos, and then just go back to my old ways, to the old ways. I just had to wait several more months to go back to the beginning. This is how it used to be, ”Goodman explained in an interview in 2016.

“Alcohol was the answer to many problems. I hit him hard for 30 years. Residual damage remains and I’m trying to put the pieces back together, ”he told television host David Letterman in 2010. By then he had made the decision to lose weight and start a healthy life.

Goodman gave up alcohol, adjusted his diet, added fruits and vegetables, cut back on sugar, and added many hours of exercise each week. He used to use his knee pain as an excuse but hired a personal trainer Mackie shilstone, who gave him a low-impact routine, with some boxing and cardio.

Thus, over the last 10 years, the actor went from weighing 180 kilos to less than 100, something that is undoubtedly noticeable in his figure.

