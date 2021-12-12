The story behind Machine Gun Kelly’s Aston Martin

After a year, we continue to remember one of the most terrifying moments for the rapper, who was stripped of his dream Aston Martin. Continue reading!

It is not common to find a purple supercar driving through the streets and more so if it is the luxurious custom car of the Megan Fox’s boyfriend. It was December 2020, and the Los Angeles police seized a vehicle that appeared to have been abandoned by the alleged thieves.

The interpreter of “Wild boy“ acquired the luxurious Aston Martin DB11 to commemorate his 30th anniversary and the end of his tour with Young Thug in 2019. He was the star announcer of “Flipping out”, Jeff Lewis, who revealed that the car of Machine Gun Kelly it had been stolen.

MGK was very lucky to be able to recover his vehicle, which according to sources Tork News, is valued at $ 315,000. The car is characterized by having two swan-style doors, a V8 gasoline engine and a bioturbo that allow it to reach a power of 518 CV and a maximum speed of 300 km / h; it can also go from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4 seconds.

Can you imagine being able to walk through the streets of Los Angeles in this incredible machine? There is no doubt that Megan Fox’s boyfriend He is one of the most envied characters of the moment and we continue to be surprised at how lucky he was. You too? Cheer your self up and leave your commentaries.