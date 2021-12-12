The Sinister Five who will face Spider-man in ‘No way home’ – The Diary

A few days after the arrival at the Bolivian rooms of Spider-man: No way home will bring five of the Sinister Six to the big screen as rivals of Peter Parker incarnated by Tom Holland. Unless, of course, the study saves some surprise in the form of a sixth component for the premiere. The second trailer gave us a better perspective of the rivals of Spider-man in this new installment, all of them back after facing other versions of the hero (those played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield).

Thus, we have from the original group of Sinister Six Doctor Octopus, Electro and the Sandman. And we will also see, as revealed in the trailer, two other villains who in the pages of the comic were part of this team of villains as they are the Green Goblin and the Lizard. In case the film saves the surprise of a sixth member, Mysterio, the Vulture and Venom are the main candidates to become the big surprise of No way home after his recent appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) or in his own independent saga -case of the symbiote played in the cinema by Tom Hardy-.

Here are the five sinister UCM

DOCTOR OCTOPUS

Otto Octavius ​​/ Doctor Octopus, is a prestigious scientist who, due to an accident, is subjected to the control of mechanical arms. The character arrived at the UCM in Spider-man 2 (2004) with Alfred Molina and returns in No way home. In the comics, he is one of Spider-man’s most prominent villains, as well as the founder and leader of the Sinister Six. Although in the original 2004 film Octavius ​​managed to redeem himself before he died. Also, the second trailer reveals that at some point he will be held in a kind of prison.

THE GREEN GOBLIN

Willem Dafoe reprises the role of Norman Osborn / Green Goblin, Spider-man’s first rival on the big screen. In the trailer, he appears with his iconic slider and what appears to be two different versions of the suit, the one already seen in Spider-man (2002) and a new one. The character has also been portrayed by James Franco and Dane DeHaan in the role of Harry Osborn in the original Spiderman trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro. The Green Goblin is the greatest enemy of Marvel’s arachnid superhero and responsible for the death of his first love, Gwen Stacy.

ELECTRO

After his failed appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro (2014) Jaime Foxx takes up a character that, as seen in the trailer, dramatically changes his appearance regarding his debut tape. With an image much closer to the comic and yellow rays instead of blue, the Max Dillon / Electro of No way home can finally be the character that fans expected.

THE SANDMAN

Flint Marko / Sandman played by Thomas Haden Church. Its introduction in Spider-man 3, forcibly turned into an anti-hero, he needs an adjustment that may come in the next installment of the wall-crawler saga. The images of the Sandman that the trailer has offered us give great reasons for hope, giving the villain the power that is assumed and that he has worn in the comics since its inception in 1963.

LIZARD

Lizard that Rhys Ifans incarnated in The amazing Spiderman (2012). The conversion of Dr. Curt Connors into the Lizard was the result of a failed experiment with reptilian DNA to recover one of its limbs. The character, defeated by Andrew Garfield’s Spider-man, lost his powers and was arrested at the end of the tape.

Directed again by Jon Watts (Cop Car), the same filmmaker who was behind “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019); The film is rumored to include the returns of Tobey Maguire (The Great Gatsby), Kirsten Dunst (Stolen Triumphs), Andrew Garfield (The Social Network) and Emma Stone (La La Land), in their respective spider world roles. Also, the return of Charlie Cox (The Theory of Everything) in the skin of Matt Murdock / Daredevil is rumored. At the moment, none of these rumors have been confirmed.