The signing of Frenkie de Jong, in question for FIFA

With the transfer of latent Haaland and the publication of the commission that Raiola intends as an intermediary, 55 million euros, in the Daily mail collect in a report the The battle that FIFA has been waging against soccer players’ agents for a long time. Not directly against the Raiola, Mendes, Barnett and company, but against the extra fees that are pocketed when one of their cracks change of airs, which have no limitation and qualify as the “wild west”.

FIFA is investigating several transfers that have occurred in recent years, while working on a new regulation that will shackle current freedom in this regard. One of them affects Barcelona, ​​as one of those that puts the organism in question is the passage from Ajax to the Blaugrana team of Frenkie de Jong, 86 million euros through. “Five of the deals closed above 12 million euros are being examined in these pages (of the report), while the others include Emre Can’s move from Liverpool to Juventus in 2018, Hirving Lozano’s move from PSV Eindhoven to Naples and Frenkie de Jong’s move from Ajax to Barcelona in the same year “, they expose.

Likewise, they highlight a case that occurred in 2018, of which the name of the player in question does not transcend, but the amounts do: a Ligue 1 footballer signed for a Bundesliga club in exchange for 25 million euros, while the agent in question was guaranteed a commission of 20 million, in addition to a five-year contract worth 17 million euros in total. At the moment there are no regulations about the amounts that an intermediary can take and FIFA fights against this. On several occasions the superagents have manifested themselves about all this, contrary to these new laws in which the body works, as Raiola himself indicated to AS: “FIFA attacks the agents to cover up their problems; if we exist it is because players and clubs need us”.

Bale, Pogba, Coutinho …

The examples that the ‘Daily Mail’ exposes to give packaging to the study are the commissions of the transfers of Paul Pogba to Manchester United (49 million euros for Raiola), Gareth Bale to Real Madrid (16 million for David Manasseh, CEO of Stellar), Christian Pulisic to Chelsea (12 million for Rob Moore) and Philippe Coutinho to Barça (12.5 million for Kia Joorabchian). Haaland’s, if the new regulation is not approved in time, may break the record set by Pogba and, again, Mino Raiola would be the great beneficiary of it. If regulated, it will be the big loser.