The seven questions that determine your degree of wisdom (and your mental well-being)

MADRID, 12 Dec. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine have developed an abbreviated seven-item scale that can help to determine with great validity a person’s level of wisdom, a potentially modifiable personality trait that has been shown to have a strong association with well-being.

The study researchers had previously developed the 28-item San Diego Wisdom Scale (SD-WISE-28), which has been used in large national and international studies, biological investigations, and clinical trials to assess wisdom.

But now, in a study published in the journal ‘International Psychogeriatrics’, they have found that a reduced version of seven items (SD-WISE-7 or Jeste-Thomas Wisdom Index), was comparable and reliable.

“Wisdom measures are increasingly being used to study factors influencing mental health and optimal aging, and we wanted to see if a list of just seven items could provide valuable information for assessing wisdom,” explains lead author, Dr. Dr. Dilip V. Jeste, Senior Associate Dean of the Center for Healthy Aging and Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

Previous studies have shown that wisdom consists of seven components: self-reflection, prosocial behaviors (such as empathy, compassion, and altruism), emotional regulation, acceptance of diverse perspectives, decision-making skills, social counseling (such as giving rational and helpful advice to others) and spirituality.

Thus, the self-reflection component measures the desire and ability to understand yourself and your actions on a deeper level; that of prosocial behaviors assesses one’s sense of one’s ability to maintain positive social connections; and that of emotional regulation measures the own feeling of being able to effectively manage negative emotions and emotional stress and favor positive feelings.

The acceptance of divergent perspectives component examines acceptance of other value systems and interest in knowing the perspectives of others; Decision-making assesses the ability to make decisions in a timely manner, and social counseling refers to the ability to give good advice to others. Later, they added spirituality due to a growing number of publications suggesting that it is also a component of wisdom.

In the latest study, 2,093 participants, aged between 20 and 82, were surveyed through the online crowdsourcing platform Amazon Mechanical Turk.

The seven statements, selected from SD-WISE-28, are related to the seven components of wisdom and are rated on a scale of 1 to 5, from strongly disagree to strongly agree. Some examples of affirmations are: “I stay calm under pressure” and “I avoid situations where I know my help will be needed.”

“Shorter does not mean less valid,” says Jeste. “We select the right type of questions to obtain important information that not only contributes to the advancement of science, but also supports our previous data that wisdom is correlated with health and longevity. “

Furthermore, SD-WISE-7 was found to be strongly and positively correlated with resilience, happiness, and mental well-being and strongly and negatively correlated with loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

“There are evidence-based interventions to increase the levels of specific components of wisdom, which would help reduce loneliness and promote general well-being,” he continues. “Just as the COVID-19 vaccine protects us from the new coronavirus, wisdom can help protect us from loneliness. Thus, we can potentially help end a behavioral pandemic of loneliness, suicide and opioid abuse that has occurred in the last 20 years. “

The next steps include genetic, biological, psychosocial and cultural studies of a large number of diverse populations to assess wisdom, as well as various factors related to the mental, physical and cognitive health of people throughout their lives.

“We need wisdom to survive and thrive in life. We now have a list of questions that are answered in less than a couple of minutes and that can be put into clinical practice to try to help people,” he concludes.