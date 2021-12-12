The rise and fall of Pan Am: the incredible story of what was the world’s largest airline

Passengers boarding a Pan Am “clipper” at New York airport, bound for London, in 1958

Founded in 1927 under the name Pan American World Airways, commonly known as Pan Am. It was at the time the largest airline in the United States, transporting nearly 11 million people around the world each year.

It was so important that it even appears in popular culture products such as the film “Catch me if you can” starring Leonardo Dicaprio and with the performance of Tom Hanks, in which he plays a fake Pan Am pilot who engages in deception and scam.

The company earned its recognition not only for the number of flights it flew, but also as a pioneer in many innovations that laid the foundations of commercial aviation and for having “opened” international routes that no other company covered before it. It was thus an icon of 20th century culture and a sort of unofficial flag carrier of the United States.

A company logo, in the 1940s Collection / Getty Images)

Birth and first steps

The first commercial Pan Am passenger flight took place on January 16, 1928, between Key West, Florida state, and Havana, the Cuban capital. For those years In the United States, dry law was in force – it prohibited the commercialization and consumption of alcohol – so Cuba became very interesting for Americans. They could not only enjoy the beautiful island, but also get drunk at ease. In fact, Pan Am partnered with the Cuban rum brand Bacardi in an ad campaign encouraging travel to Cuba.

In just two years the company expanded its routes to Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Brazil and Argentina among other Latin American destinations. But as some of them did not have a good aeronautical infrastructure, he decided to fly with seaplanes. That is why the great similarity of the crew uniform with those of the Navy

Leonardo di Caprio, as Frank Abagnale, a false pilot who for two years deceived the company and today is a consultant to the FBI

In a short time it became associated with a Panamanian company called Grace, and thus emerged Pan American Grace Airways, or Panagra, which flew through the Pacific Ocean while Pan Am did so over the Atlantic. In Brazil it also made an alliance with a local company and thus Panair Do Brasil was born.

WWII

Pan Am actively participated in World War II thanks to its experience in international flights. The company had more flights of this class than the United States armed force itself, so it played an important role in the war, even transporting the uranium that would be used in the manufacture of the first atomic bomb.

It also offered pilots, planes, transported supplies and even contributed to the construction of airports.

An advertisement for the company in its moment of glory: first in the Atlantic, first in the Pacific, first in Latin America, first worldwide

Postwar years and boom

Once the war ended, he returned to commercial aviation activity, flying some of the most extraordinary aircraft models for their time, such as the Constellation and the Boeing 377 Stratocruiser, in addition to promoting the design and manufacture of the first large jet, the Boeing 707. .

By 1958 Pan Am had passenger flights to every continent on the planet with the exception of Antarctica. But the great milestone in its history would come 12 years later.

The great success of Pan Am was to have been the airline for which the Boeing 747 was built, which would forever modify passenger aviation thanks to its large size and capacity to transport more than double what the Boeing 707 did. Now a commercial airplane could carry a maximum of 550 passengers inside.

The US boxing team on their return from the Olympic Games in Helsinki, Finland, in 1952. International flight, Pan Am flight

It was at the beginning of that year, more precisely on January 22, when the first flight of the B-747 between New York and London was made. Thanks to the new Pan Am apparatus, it transported 11 million passengers to around 86 countries during 1970.

Pan Am was without a doubt the most recognized airline in the world. Their advertisements emphasized the great luxuries on board their planes, comfort and were accompanied by the slogan “the airline with the most experience in the world.”

Run out of gasoline

To understand how a super successful airline went bankrupt, you have to go back to the 1973 oil crisis. Back then The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) imposed an embargo on countries that supported Israel in the Yom Kippur war, of course the United States was among those affected, and the price of a barrel of crude rose by 300%.

This hit It affected Pan Am more than other airlines as it was the only American operating long-haul flights, In addition, its Boeing 747s were not profitable for domestic flights and due to the crisis that the world was going through, the demand for transcontinental flights decreased significantly.

A Pan Am Boeing 747, hovering like a majestic bird over a breathtaking landscape

The panorama around Pan Am began to unravel, the company was in a situation of overcapacity and between the years 1969 and 1976 it is estimated that it lost 364 million dollars. It was at that time that it tried to merge with American Airlines or United to be able to make domestic flights, but the regional companies refused and even went to Congress to accuse that Pan American World Airways was carrying out monopolistic practices.

Air condemnation

Pan Am’s inability to carry out domestic flights partly explains its downfall. For example When the company flew from New York to the world, it had to return to the United States via San Francisco, or vice versa, since it could not fly over US territory.

However, in 1978, with the Pan Am airline deregulation law, it could merge with another company and operate in American skies. It was then that it bought National Airlines for 437 million dollars to use the national routes and try to survive the crisis it suffered.

A gift post from Pan Am, from its Miami operation, circa 1940 (Jim Heimann Collection / Getty Images)

The problem was that they were two opposing companies. Pan Am was a sophisticated airline that had stood out for its luxury and large aircraft services, National Airlines was the opposite: a small local company with different planes and a very different management. A year after the merger, Pan Am lost $ 18.9 million despite having sold its iconic Manhattan building, the “PanAm Building,” for $ 400 million, now renamed the “MetLife Building.”

Despite all this, it was still an iconic company and one that many people trusted for their travels. Or so it was until December 21, 1988 when Pan Am Flight 103 suffered an attack. On the flight from London Heathrow Airport to New York, a bomb that had been planted on the plane exploded as it flew over the town of Lockerbie in Scotland. Some 270 people were killed and the authorities found Pan Am’s negligence and guilt.

A Pan Am plane at Heathrow terminal in London in 1973. In that decade the problems began, with the brutal increase in oil prices. Pan Am had the longest flights and the most expensive fuel bill

The company’s safety protocols were targeted and thus the credibility and image of Pan Am declined, this added to the fact that it had to pay 350 million dollars for the accident. It was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

On January 8, 1991, Pan Am declared bankruptcy and after a fierce struggle to see who would acquire the remains of the company, Delta Airlines achieved the majority at the price of 1.4 billion dollars. Pan Am still hoped to merge with Delta and survive, but as the latter realized that the old star in the sky was losing 3 million a day, it stopped the flow of money. Thus, on December 4 of that year, a call from the Pan Am headquarters put an end, “Shut it down” was heard on the other side of the phone and that was the end of perhaps the most important airline in history .

