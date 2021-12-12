The promise that Kate Winslet made to her mother before succeeding with ‘Titanic’ that has marked her for life

Kate winslet became rose DeWitt in ‘Titanic’ when i was only 20 years old and his career was beginning. But, this role was, without a doubt, the great opportunity of the British that catapulted her to stardom.

Since then Kate is one of the most important actresses in Hollywood with one of the most enviable resumes in terms of awards. And, Winslet won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2007 for ‘The reader’.

He also has four Golden Globes, three Bafta Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Film Critics Award, an Emmy Award, and a Grammy Award, among others. In addition, in 2009 she became the youngest actress to earn the most Oscar nominations.

An impeccable trajectory with which you could show off where you wanted but has always been characterized by being a very humble person and unpretentious. “How did I do all that? How did I get all those nominations and win all those badges and awards?” Says the actress to ‘The Mirror‘.

“It’s really amazing. I didn’t set out to do all of that,” he says. And it is that for her it is very important to keep her feet on the ground: “I have always been able to see that side of the business as the ‘surprise factor’, great moments that come and go, and then you return to your reality”.

But great part of the fault of his way of being and his attitude to fame and stardom he has a promise he made to his mother when got his first role and he had not yet become the star that he is today and that has marked him ever since.

In the video above you can discover the promise that Kate made to her mother, Sully, who passed away in 2017 after suffering from ovarian cancer.

Surely you are interested in:

“He was pretty cruel to me”: Kate Winslet recalls being bullied after her ‘Titanic’ debut