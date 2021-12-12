The president of Marvel Studios believes that the Oscars have a “gender bias” with respect to superhero films

During the last years Marvel studios has made his interest in winning some of the most important awards at the Oscars quite evident, it is just a matter of remembering how after the premiere of Avengers: Endgame the company even tried to nominate Robert Downey Jr. for Best Actor.

But to date Marvel Studios has only won three Oscars and all have been thanks to Black panther. Thus, while the company still does not have an award in categories such as Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress or Best Film, Kevin Feige did not want to miss the opportunity to reflect on the matter.

Specifically, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter focused on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the president of Marvel Studios stated that in his opinion there would be a bias with respect to superhero films in the film awards.

“I think we are always at a deficit because of the Marvel logo and because of a gender bias that certainly exists.” Feige said after THR brought up the meager performance that Marvel superhero movies and even some DC productions have so far achieved at the Oscars. “I loved that for a brilliant moment there with Black Panther was put aside and the work was recognized for the achievement that it was.”

Black panther It was nominated in various categories at the 2019 Oscars, including Best Picture, however, it only won three awards: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Feige hopes that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings can replicate and improve on what the King of Wakanda film achieved and said he would like screenwriter Dave Callaham, production designer Sue Chan, composer Joel P. West, costume designer Kym Barrett and cinematographer William Pope to be considered at the Academy Awards.

“There are a lot of comic book fans who didn’t know who Shang-Chi was. And yet the work that (director) Destin (Daniel Cretton) and Dave and Sue and Joel did created something new that connected with audiences. “ noted Feige. “We recognized it, the audience recognized it, and I am sure I would love the hard work of all these people who tell their story to be recognized.”

Of course, although Feige is the boss of the MCU, in terms of the Academy Awards the picture is different and the executive will have to wait until the nominations set for February to see if Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or another of the recent MCU installments is considered.