The player who didn’t lie

At Barça it would have been a sacrilege. Like a Jew nibbling a sausage, or a Hindu kicking a cow, or a Muslim in a miniskirt, or (less infrequently) a Catholic shitting himself on the divinity.

What was Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine coach, thinking when he replaced Messi in the 75th minute of Sunday’s league game? An act of rebellious impiety? An attack of satanic pride? A stroke?

We know what Messi thought. He will never verbalize it but his body language coming off the field said it all. The look he gave his compatriot and the gesture with his hands could only be interpreted in one way: “Who are you, boludo? What did you think? Your mother’s shell…! “

However fleeting they may be, these moments of authenticity are gratifying that from time to time betrayed by professional soccer players, who are so corseted, forced by the codes to be seen as good soldiers.

“Did you like that great goal you scored, Leo?” “And, yes, but above all it is a joy for the team, right?”

Shit. Or, at best, a half-truth. The players of the big teams are more political than the politicians. To preserve the fiction that they subordinate everything to the collective, they take refuge in banalities, guided by the sacred rule that hermeticism is God. So as not to put the credulity of the fan at risk.

Sometimes you wonder what the players that the coaches discard for the big games are really thinking. Is the solidary passivity they appear authentic or do they cry with rage inside?

What would happen, for example, if Argentina reached the World Cup final next year and Messi was replaced? Or if the coach were one of those crazy people who appear in Argentine football and did not put him in the starting lineup? Perhaps a revolution would break out in Buenos Aires but the sure thing is that for Messi it would be the equivalent of being shot in the neck.

It happened once. Not with Messi, with the player most similar to Messi that the nation that invented football has produced. Few know Jimmy Greaves today because the images of his matches can only be seen in black and white. He played in the 1960s for Chelsea, Milan and Tottenham and achieved a record for goals in the five major European leagues that stood for almost half a century until finally Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo beat him. Greaves was short, left-handed, very fast on his feet and head, a panther in the area. An English Romário. After Pelé, perhaps the best player of his time.

The 1966 World Cup final came, in England, against Germany and the coach, Alf Ramsey, did not put him on the field. Greaves watched the game from the Wembley stands in a jacket and tie. Ramsey was a guy with the imagination of a potato. He admired geometry more than art, sweat than innate talent.

England won, thanks more to a Soviet linesman with World War II memories than to scorer Geoff Hurst, who was to Greaves what Braithwaite is to Messi today. To this day, a good part of His Majesty’s subjects does not stop celebrating what they believe to have been the most glorious epic in the history of mankind. At the time, the country went crazy.

Greaves was the only one in the stadium, in all of England, who was unfazed. He did not return to the hotel with his companions in the coach, he did not participate in the official banquet, he did not appear for the photo on the balcony. He went straight from Wembley to the airport and caught a plane with his wife to the Costa del Sol. He drank all the way, all week, and didn’t stop until he became an alcoholic.

“I always dreamed of scoring the winning goal in a World Cup final,” he would say. “I missed the opportunity of my life.” And then he wrote in his memoirs that the most glorious day of his country was the beginning of his disenchantment with football. That English victory against Germany was, he confessed, “my saddest day in football.”

I loved Greaves in my childhood and I loved him more when I read those words. As the John Lennon song says, Gimme some truth . Give me a little truth. The team – the country – first? No. As in football, as in everything, first me.