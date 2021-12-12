The player Leaño doesn’t want in Chivas, but they can’t get rid of him

The Chivas squad could still undergo modifications for the next tournament.

December 12, 2021 · 13:01 hs

Chivas continues its preparation for the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament, and although all the players on the squad work together in Barra de Navidad, some of them may not remain at the club for the next tournament after the words of Ricardo Peláez about everyone having a chance to go out.

One of the first footballers to be transferred to the next tournament was the goalkeeper. Jose Antonio Rodriguez, who seemed that he would not continue in the establishment, but he was summoned to carry out the preseason with the rest of the team.

Marcelo Michel Leaño I would not have contemplated Toño Rodriguez to occupy the arch of the Chivas, because according to data from the MX League, it was not taken into account not even to go to the bench since the arrival of Leaño to the bench of Flock.

The difficulty of accommodating Toño Rodríguez

According to the journalist Jesús Bernal, one of the reasons why Chivas I wouldn’t want to keep Toño Rodriguez It would be his high salary, which according to Salary Sport would be around 11 million pesos a year, a reason that would also complicate his arrival at any other team, since they would hardly take charge of his salary.