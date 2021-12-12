The new Halo series loses its two top managers, what will happen to the project?

These are good times for fans of the series and videogames. You can take a look at our website to see the large number of series and movies about video games that are to come. Most of them have a good rhythm. However, others are having a harder time reaching our screens. One of the examples is the Halo series: He has lost one of his showrunners, Kyle Killen, and the second, Steven Kane, have announced that he will leave once the first season is over. of the series, Variety reports.

Killen left the project last year before starting the production process, reportedly because felt like I couldn’t work on the show full time. Kane, who joined the production in 2019, plans to stay to finish the first season. In the case of being renewed for a second season, something that seems likely, Kane will not participate.

If we look back, it seems that the development of the series has been active for what seems like eternity. Along this path we have seen partnerships with Xbox Entertainment Studios, Showtime, and Steven Spielberg. It seems it is sentenced to keep headline: “Halo TV series still in development”.

The Halo series It will premiere on Paramount + and is scheduled for 2022. Last year we got to see its protagonist, Pablo Schreiber, in the armor of the Master Chief for the first time, so it is very well on its way. However, the series has lost showrunners, has had various problems and had to rehire Jen Taylor as Cortana due to scheduling issues, which has made the development as bumpy as a normal one in any Warthog.