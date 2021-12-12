The new couples of 2021: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, JLo and Ben Affleck, María Casado and Martina DiRosso … | Love 40

Love. That is exactly what we have needed most in this 2021. Someone to take care of us and pamper us in a year in which things have not finished going as well as we expected in terms of health. Fortunately, some and some of our stars have managed to find their better half and live an idyll that we trust will last for all eternity. Much love within our bordersRosalía and Rauw Alejandro, María Casado and Martina DiRosso, Silvia Alonso and David Broncano…) but also outside of them (JLo and Ben Affleck, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker…).

We look back to remember the new couples that 2021 leaves us and who enjoy their romantic relationship to the fullest and in a period as beautiful as this …

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

Together and happy. That is the best summary of one of the love stories that have had us on the tracks in recent years until confirmation has finally arrived. It has been difficult for both artists to take the step of showing themselves together publicly but in the last weeks of November they unleashed. Tiktok together, photos from Instagram, posed on the red carpet at the LOS40 Music Awards 2021 Illes Balears and kiss included.

“Even if the sun goes down with you, the day never ends 🎶 Happy birthday baby … 🎂🎉💕” Rauw Alejandro wrote to Rosalía to which she replied “You my 24th of December”. A story that we have lived very closely in LOS40 as did Ibai Llanos …

María Casado and Cristina Márquez (Martina DiRosso)

The presenter and the singer announced their relationship through photographs on their social networks during the Starlite festival in Marbella. Some very affectionate and romantic dedications that softened our hearts seeing the love they profess for each other. “Proud of you… I love you ❤️ @martinadirosso Second prize at # MálagaCreaRock2021 ✨ # Málaga” Long live love!

Silvia Alonso and David Broncano

They have been one of the last couples to arrive but we are as happy for them as if they had been together since the first months of 2021. Some even point out that this is the case since they met a couple of years ago during the actress’s visit to the program presented by the humorist. Who knows if that’s where the spark came from. They were together in southern Spain on a romantic getaway without witnesses but now they are no longer hiding. Broncano and Alonso sat together in a box in the Caja Mágica to enjoy the Davis Cup.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Bennifer is undoubtedly the couple of the year. Going back with an ex is something taboo for many people, but after the singer’s break with the athlete Álex Rodríguez, with whom she was engaged, the actor was the partner and friend she needed. This courtship came full of nostalgia and has become a fantasy for those who cried the end of ‘Bennifer’17 years ago. Second parts never was good? We will check it.





Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss on arrival at the Venice Film Festival / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images / Rocco Sp

María Pedraza and Álex González

United by the filming of Toy Boy, the fooling around between María Pedraza and Álex González via social networks made all their fans suspicious from the first moment and, although they have not confirmed anything, they have not denied it either. What’s more, its mentions are more and more frequent and, even, they have been seen without any kind of dissimulation sharing romantic sunsets in a hotel in the Portuguese city of Porto.

Maxi Iglesias and Stephanie Cayo

Another of the couples that is at the center of all suspicions is the one formed by the actor Maxi Iglesias and the Peruvian actress, singer and model Stephanie Cayo. They met on the set of Backpackers and now that Cayo has confirmed his divorce, everything points to the rumors being right.

Paula Badosa and Juan Betancourt

The tennis player Paula Badosa and the actor Juan Betancourt have shouted their love to the four winds from the heart of New York with which they have confirmed their relationship based on hugs, kisses and affectionate gestures accompanied by phrases such as “More than yesterday, but less that tomorrow “.

Mario Casas and Desiré Cordero

The actor and the Sevillian model have given free rein to their love and have confirmed it with a kiss that leaves no room for doubt. After several speculations, we are sure that Mario Casas and Desiré Cordero are living a beautiful romance.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz

Totally unexpected has been the courtship between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, after the actor broke up with singer Jessie J less than a year ago. The actors have been seen with an accomplice attitude walking through the streets of New York.

Andrea Duro and Alejandro Galán

Two couples have emerged from the breakup of Andrea and Juan Betancourt. And it is that sometimes love comes and goes. She herself has been in charge of confirming her new illusion through social networks where she has published a photograph with her new boy: Alejandro Galán. Sports fans, especially paddle tennis, have surely recognized him.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is happy and completely in love. Earlier this year, who was Gabriella in High School Musical left the whole world speechless when she revealed that her heart was busy again after her breakup with actor Austin Butler, with whom she was for 8 years after her high-profile romance with Zac. Efron. It was last Valentine’s Day when we learned the unexpected news that the actress had started a relationship with the athlete Cole Tucker. At least that is how she wanted to demonstrate it herself through her Instagram where she shared an image that flooded social networks with tenderness.